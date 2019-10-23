Sullivan's Kayla Ulrich uses some fancy footwork to avoid Mexico's catcher during a Class 3 Sectional girls softball game on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
SULLIVAN — Madyson Stahl knows she hasn't had the best time at the plate recently.
Whatever struggles the junior outfielder had in the past, though, were wiped away Wednesday as she came through with a pair of key RBI to help host Sullivan beat Mexico 4-0 in a Class 3 softball sectional.
“I've been struggling a little bit and it feels good to get back and help out my team and help us get this far,” Stahl said. “I just let it go and I was like, 'I can do this,' and it turned out well.”
Sullivan (23-6, No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.co small-schools rankings) advanced to play Saturday in a state quarterfinal at St. Dominic (14-13).
The Eagles got past defending Class 3 state champ Mexico (18-11) — the team that beat them in last year's state semifinal round — by putting up single runs in each of the first three innings and adding another in the sixth.
Stahl, who was 0-for-8 in her previous three games, drove in runs in the second and sixth innings while senior first baseman Hannah Cox drove in the first-inning run. The Eagles received help with an error by Mexico to score in the third.
Sullivan coach Ashley Crump said the Eagles' success was contagious — starting with leadoff hitter Kayla Ulrich.
“We talked about how there's two mindsets — you're either going to play to win or play not to lose,” Crump said. “If you are going to play to win, you're going to attack. For Kayla Ulrich, our freshman, to just smoke the ball the first at-bat of the game set the tone. Everybody then thought, 'Here we go.' ”
Four runs were plenty for senior pitcher Addison Purvis and a staunch Eagles defense.
Purvis allowed hits in the first two innings and none more.
Mexico (18-11) only had four base runners Wednesday. She struck out seven hitters en route to the victory. The defense shined as senior second baseman Payton Counts made a running over-the-shoulder catch into the outfield and Stahl also made a running grab in the outfield.
“Our defense was impeccable tonight, I think,” Crump said. “We made some huge plays and our outfield was fabulous.”
Purvis said the Eagles harkened back to last season and the state semifinal loss to Mexico in preparation for the rematch.
“That loss affected us all a lot because we worked so much harder getting ready for this,” Purvis said. “We waited for them to come to us and we made plays. My defense helped me a lot and they were so great.”
The win is the second by Sullivan over Mexico this season. The Eagles defeated the Bulldogs 9-4 in a tournament game Sept. 20.
On Wednesday, though, Mexico coach Keith Louder said the Bulldogs made errors where Sullivan did not.
“The difference was that we made a couple miscues early in the game,” Louder said. “I thought Sullivan made a couple of plays that were key and kept us off the scoreboard.”
