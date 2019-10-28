Sullivan second baseman Peyton Counts tosses the ball to first for an out during a Class 3 quarterfinal softball game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic's Natalie Schellert approaches first base with a smile after drawing a walk in the first inning of a Class 3 quarterfinal softball game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic's Tori Forbeck falls over the fence in center field during a Class 3 quarterfinal softball game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic's Neely Edwards follows through on a throw to first base during a Class 3 quarterfinal softball game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic's Neely Edwards walks back to the dugout after striking out during a Class 3 quarterfinal softball game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sullivan's Madyson Stahl almost makes a diving catch in center field during a Class 3 quarterfinal softball game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic's Courtney Playle gets a high five after scoring a run during a Class 3 quarterfinal softball game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic's Tori Forbeck steals a home run with an over-the-shoulder catch in center field during a Class 3 quarterfinal softball game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic's Tori Forbeck reacts showing the ball in her glove during a Class 3 quarterfinal softball game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic's Courtney Playle fields a ground ball at second base during a Class 3 quarterfinal softball game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sullivan's Madyson Stahl connects for an RBI base hit in the fourth inning of a Class 3 quarterfinal softball game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sullivan first baseman Hannah Cox catches Sullivan's Hanna Johanning's throw from third during a Class 3 quarterfinal softball game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sullivan catcher Kayla Ulrich tags out St. Dominic's Maddie Poropat during a Class 3 quarterfinal softball game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic catcher Abbie Danchus tags out Sullivan's Riley Branson during a Class 3 quarterfinal softball game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic's Grace Edwards delivers a pitch during a Class 3 quarterfinal softball game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sullivan's Alyssa Sharp takes a big cut during a Class 3 quarterfinal softball game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic's Neely Edwards follows through on a throw to first base during a Class 3 quarterfinal softball game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sullivan's Madyson Stahl catches a pop fly in the second inning of a Class 3 quarterfinal softball game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sullivan's Payton Counts closes her glove for the third out during a Class 3 quarterfinal softball game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sullivan's Addison Purvis delivers a pitch during a Class 3 quarterfinal softball game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sullivan's Kayla Ulrich almost catches a foul ball during a Class 3 quarterfinal softball game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sullivan's Hanna Johanning takes a practice swing during a Class 3 quarterfinal softball game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic's Cati Welby celebrates a Crusader double during a Class 3 quarterfinal softball game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
The Sullivan Eagles celebrate winning a Class 3 quarterfinal softball game on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
SULLIVAN — The Sullivan softball team has ridden a simple formula to success lately.
In their last six games, the Eagles have jumped ahead early and knocked the wind out of their opponent's sails.
Sullivan's blueprint worked to perfection yet again Monday as the Eagles took the lead in the first inning and never looked back in a 9-1 victory over St. Dominic in a Class 3 quarterfinal.
“Seeing us get ahead by that much that early really helped us out and that's what we want to do,” Sullivan senior shortstop Kloey Blanton said. “For us, the first inning has definitely been the most important.”
Sullivan (24-6, No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings) advanced to face Savannah (19-2) in state semifinal at 2 p.m. Friday at Killian Sports Complex in Springfield. The winner will play for the state title at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Eagles will be making their second consecutive state semifinal appearance and fifth in school history. Sullivan finished second in 2016 and took third in 2003, 2011 and 2018.
Blanton and junior first baseman Alyssa Sharp set the tone with a pair of two-run doubles to put Sullivan up 4-0 in the first.
“We wanted to get out to that good start, but we knew we just had to keep pushing,” Sharp said. “Their pitcher (sophomore Grace Edwards) moved the ball well and she did (keep us off balance). We knew we just had to find a way. We knew that anything less than getting back to state wouldn't be what we wanted. We got this but we're still not done yet. We're not satisfied. We want more.”
After a less than ideal start, St. Dominic (14-14) refused to go away.
The Crusaders scored a run in the fourth and only trailed 5-1 until the sixth. Senior center fielder Tori Forbeck kept the Crusaders in it with a pair of dazzling plays, including a leaping catch over the center-field fence in the fourth to rob Sharp of a home run.
“That felt awesome,” Forbeck said. “I really love playing with these girls and I felt like I left everything I could out there on the field in my last game. I feel great about the way I played and I feel great about how my team played. We gave it all we had.”
After St. Dominic got on the board, Sullivan responded with a run in the bottom of the fourth and added four more in the sixth.
Freshman catcher Kayla Ulrich delivered the final blow with a two-run double.
Senior Addison Purvis struck out 10 and earned the complete game win in the circle for Sullivan.
“We're not done yet,” Sullivan assistant coach Heidi Blankenship said. “This is amazing but we want more.”
Class 3 quarterfinal: Sullivan 9, St. Dominic 1
