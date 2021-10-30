Sullivan struggles at plate in Class 3 semifinal loss to Blair Oaks

But Siebeneck, who had nine strikeouts, held the Eagles to their lowest hit total of the season.

"I started using my changeup later in the game after they had seen me because I thought it would throw them off balance," Siebeneck said. "They're a really good team. I thought we played well and they played well. It just ended up in our favor."

Sullivan junior pitcher Jaedin Blankenship struggled with her control and walked seven batters in addition to surrendering seven hits. Yet she limited the damage and kept her team in the contest.

Richardson and junior Alexis Funkhouser accounted for Sullivan's two hits.

The Eagles' best scoring chance came in the opening inning. Senior Sophia Weirich drew a two-out walk and Funkhouser followed with a double to left. But Siebeneck fanned Evvie Blankenship to end the threat.

Sullivan also put two runners on in the sixth inning, thanks to a pair of errors. Again, Siebeneck recorded a strikeout to keep the shutout intact.

"She had a good spin on the ball," Richardson said of Siebeneck. "But we've seen pitchers of her speed. We just weren't making good contact with it. She was good, we just couldn't do anything with her."