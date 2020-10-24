Sullivan tops Bowling Green, advances to third state final in five seasons

SULLIVAN — Kayla Ulrich’s hands were hurting Saturday as she stood on first base in temperatures hovering in the mid-40s.

The sophomore infielder for the Sullivan High softball team didn’t mind too much.

Ulrich’s two-run double in the top of the fourth inning provided the winning margin in the Eagles’ 4-1 win over Bowling Green in a Class 3 softball state semifinal.

“Even though I got jammed, I got enough on it and it felt good to come through, Ulrich said. “It hurt. It really did, but it was worth it.”

Sullivan (20-9) advanced to play in the state championship game for the second consecutive season, the third time in five seasons and the fifth time in program history.

The Eagles, in search of their first state title, are scheduled to face Savannah (19-2) at noon Friday at Killian Sports Complex in Springfield. The Eagles defeated Savannah 10-2 last season in a state semifinal before falling to Helias in the championship game.