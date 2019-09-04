Sullivan coach Ashley Crump congratulates Sullivan's Grace Glaser during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sullivan's Addison Purvis watches her huge homer to right field during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sullivan coach Ashley Crump talks with the head plate umpire during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Borgia's Abi Schmidt watches strike three to end the first inning of a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Borgia's Elizabeth Smith watches the first of several Sullivan home runs during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Borgia's Mya Hillermann grabs a short flyball and avoids a collision with Borgia's Elizabeth Smith during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sullivan's Addison Purvis delivers a pitch in the third inning of a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sullivan's Hanna Johanning races towards first en route to a double during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sullivan's Payton Counts bunts and reaches first on a Borgia throwing error during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Borgia's Abi Schmidt throws errantly to first base after fielding a bunt during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sullivan's Hanna Johanning throws to first base after fielding a bunt during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sullivan's Addison Purvis rounds third after her second home run during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sullivan's Trisha Bohn smiles as she returns to first base during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sullivan coach Ashley Crump congratulates Sullivan's Grace Glaser during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Sullivan's Addison Purvis watches her huge homer to right field during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Sullivan coach Ashley Crump talks with the head plate umpire during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Sullivan's Alexis Johnson heads back to second base during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Sullivan's second baseman Payton Counts grabs a pop up during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Borgia's Mya Hillermann pulls back on a bunt during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Borgia's Abi Schmidt watches strike three to end the first inning of a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Borgia's Abi Schmidt delivers a pitch in the second inning of a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Sullivan's Kloey Blanton takes a cut during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Borgia's Elizabeth Smith watches the first of several Sullivan home runs during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Borgia's Mya Hillermann grabs a short flyball and avoids a collision with Borgia's Elizabeth Smith during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Sullivan's Addison Purvis delivers a pitch in the third inning of a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Sullivan's Hanna Johanning races towards first en route to a double during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Sullivan's Payton Counts bunts and reaches first on a Borgia throwing error during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Borgia's Abi Schmidt throws errantly to first base after fielding a bunt during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Sullivan's Hanna Johanning throws to first base after fielding a bunt during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Sullivan's Addison Purvis rounds third after her second home run during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Borgia's Elizabeth Sinnott snags a foul ball during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Borgia's Katie Kopmann delivers a pitch late during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Borgia's Elizabeth Sinnott fouls off a pitch during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Sullivan's Trisha Bohn smiles as she returns to first base during a softball game on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
SULLIVAN — Grace Glaser and the Sullivan softball team opened the season with a bang for a charitable cause Wednesday night.
The Eagles smacked five home runs in their season opener and rolled to a 17-1, six-inning win over Borgia, all while raising money in the third annual 'Homers4Hope' campaign.
Sullivan, the No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, is raising money for Kasen Halbert, a local boy suffering from a brittle bone disease. The program raised roughly $3,000 for Halbert with the 32 home runs they hit last season on their way to a third-place finish in Class 3.
Since starting Homers4Hope two years ago, Sullivan has raised $3,000 for Chase Hamilton, another Sullivan boy battling childhood cancer. The Eagles hit 31 home runs in 2017 as part of that effort.
Glaser got things going in the second inning with a three-run home run, which was doubly special.
“It's a huge thing for me because I haven't been the hottest hitter throughout my high school career,” the senior left fielder said. “With the way some of these girls have been hitting, it means a lot to me to come out hitting on my last first home game (of a season). I hope I continue to hit the way I did tonight. Having the ability to help Kasen the way I did tonight really means a lot to me.”
While Glaser got things going, the heart of the Sullivan lineup provided plenty of pop.
Addison Purvis, Sullivan's No. 2 hitter, slammed a pair of solo home runs while senior first baseman Hannah Cox hit a third-inning blast. Junior third baseman Hanna Johanning added one in the fourth.
“The exciting thing every time we hit a home run is, the first thing I think about is 'Homers4Hope,'” Sullivan coach Ashley Crump said. “It's something that they think about, too. It's like we said last year, it's more than the scoreboard. It's heart, it's passion and it's what we get to do for Kasen. It was great to see Grace come through like that. At the bottom of the line-up (where Glaser hit No. 9 Wednesday), we're going to need people to roll the lineup back to the top by getting on base and that was great to see her do what she did.”
Purvis matched Sullivan's play at the plate with an equally impressive showing in the circle.
She allowed just one unearned run in the sixth inning and only gave up one hit while striking out 12. Borgia managed to score its lone run in the its final at-bat when junior outfielder Mya Hillermann scored on a wild pitch.
“It was good and I love having my team behind me on offense,” Purvis said. “On defense, we still have to make plays and they did it. I also think it (our home run total) is going to be way better than last year, with more of us hitting home runs.”
Sullivan is off to a great start, but Crump said its first win is just a start.
“We are excited, we're pumped for the year,” Crump said. “The girls have goals and they know they have to work hard for them. We do continue to keep our (high) expectations of them.”
190904_BRGAvSLVN SB_Radford-18.JPG
190904_BRGAvSLVN SB_Radford-11.JPG
190904_BRGAvSLVN SB_Radford-12.JPG
190904_BRGAvSLVN SB_Radford-13.JPG
190904_BRGAvSLVN SB_Radford-14.JPG
190904_BRGAvSLVN SB_Radford-15.JPG
190904_BRGAvSLVN SB_Radford-16.JPG
190904_BRGAvSLVN SB_Radford-17.JPG
190904_BRGAvSLVN SB_Radford-19.JPG
190904_BRGAvSLVN SB_Radford-20.JPG
190904_BRGAvSLVN SB_Radford-21.JPG
190904_BRGAvSLVN SB_Radford-22.JPG
190904_BRGAvSLVN SB_Radford-23.JPG
190904_BRGAvSLVN SB_Radford-24.JPG
190904_BRGAvSLVN SB_Radford-25.JPG
190904_BRGAvSLVN SB_Radford-26.JPG
190904_BRGAvSLVN SB_Radford-27.JPG
190904_BRGAvSLVN SB_Radford-28.JPG
190904_BRGAvSLVN SB_Radford-29.JPG
190904_BRGAvSLVN SB_Radford-30.JPG
190904_BRGAvSLVN SB_Radford-31.JPG
STL High School Sports
STL High School Sports e-newsletter
Get updates from STLHighSchoolSports.com, the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from area high schools.