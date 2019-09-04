Subscribe for 99¢

SULLIVAN — Grace Glaser and the Sullivan softball team opened the season with a bang for a charitable cause Wednesday night. 

The Eagles smacked five home runs in their season opener and rolled to a 17-1, six-inning win over Borgia, all while raising money in the third annual 'Homers4Hope' campaign.

Sullivan, the No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, is raising money for Kasen Halbert, a local boy suffering from a brittle bone disease. The program raised roughly $3,000 for Halbert with the 32 home runs they hit last season on their way to a third-place finish in Class 3.

Since starting Homers4Hope two years ago, Sullivan has raised $3,000 for Chase Hamilton, another Sullivan boy battling childhood cancer. The Eagles hit 31 home runs in 2017 as part of that effort.

Glaser got things going in the second inning with a three-run home run, which was doubly special.

“It's a huge thing for me because I haven't been the hottest hitter throughout my high school career,” the senior left fielder said. “With the way some of these girls have been hitting, it means a lot to me to come out hitting on my last first home game (of a season). I hope I continue to hit the way I did tonight. Having the ability to help Kasen the way I did tonight really means a lot to me.”

While Glaser got things going, the heart of the Sullivan lineup provided plenty of pop.

Addison Purvis, Sullivan's No. 2 hitter, slammed a pair of solo home runs while senior first baseman Hannah Cox hit a third-inning blast. Junior third baseman Hanna Johanning added one in the fourth.

“The exciting thing every time we hit a home run is, the first thing I think about is 'Homers4Hope,'” Sullivan coach Ashley Crump said. “It's something that they think about, too. It's like we said last year, it's more than the scoreboard. It's heart, it's passion and it's what we get to do for Kasen. It was great to see Grace come through like that. At the bottom of the line-up (where Glaser hit No. 9 Wednesday), we're going to need people to roll the lineup back to the top by getting on base and that was great to see her do what she did.”

Purvis matched Sullivan's play at the plate with an equally impressive showing in the circle.

She allowed just one unearned run in the sixth inning and only gave up one hit while striking out 12. Borgia managed to score its lone run in the its final at-bat when junior outfielder Mya Hillermann scored on a wild pitch.

“It was good and I love having my team behind me on offense,” Purvis said. “On defense, we still have to make plays and they did it. I also think it (our home run total) is going to be way better than last year, with more of us hitting home runs.”

Sullivan is off to a great start, but Crump said its first win is just a start.

“We are excited, we're pumped for the year,” Crump said. “The girls have goals and they know they have to work hard for them. We do continue to keep our (high) expectations of them.”

