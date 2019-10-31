What: Class 3 softball state semifinal.
When, where: 2 p.m. Friday, Killian Sports Complex, Springfield.
Records, rankings: Sullivan 24-6, No. 1 in STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings; Savannah is 19-2.
Quarterfinals: Sullivan 9, St. Dominic 1; Savannah 11, Nevada 0.
What’s next: Winner advances to Class 3 championship at 4 p.m. Saturday; loser plays for third place at 7 p.m. Friday.
State tournament appearances: Sullivan, 5 (third, 2003; third, 2011; second, 2016; third, 2018); Savannah, 1.
About Sullivan: On a four-game win streak after finishing regular season with a loss to Class 4 semifinal qualifier Rock Bridge. … Six different Eagles have hit home runs, led by Hannah Cox's 13. … Senior Addison Purvis, a Mississippi State recruit, is leading Eagles in hitting at .703 with 12 home runs and 45 RBI. … In the circle, Purvis is 12-2 record with a .75 earned run average and 162 strikeouts —an average of nearly two per inning.
About Savannah: Winners of four in a row. … Junior catcher Maddelyn Graves is the team's leading offensive threat, hitting .444. … Junior Kenzie Shopfer (14-2 record, .59 earned run average) has been the team’s top pitcher.