Summit Falcons at Fort Zumwalt South Bulldogs
10/17/20- Softball - C4 D4 Warrensburg vs FZ South

Fort Zumwalt South Bulldogs sophomore Katy Mawer (28) makes the catch in right field clinching the team's victory in the Class 4 District 4 championship game played on Saturday, October, 17, 2020 at Warrenton High School in Warrenton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

What: Class 4 softball quarterfinal.

When, where: 4 p.m. Thursday, Fort Zumwalt South.

Records, rankings: Summit 10-3; Fort Zumwalt South 14-8

Series history since 1999: 2-2 since 2004. Summit won games in 2004 and 2005; Zumwalt South won games in 2006 and 2007.

District championship scores: Summit 9, Parkway West 2; Fort Zumwalt South 3, Warrensburg 1.

What’s next: Winner advances to a Class 4 state semifinal Saturday against either Farmington or Webster Groves.

About Summit: First district title since 2010 and program's eighth overall. Last made quarterfinals in 2009. ... Won state titles in 1998 and 2006. ... Senior Lauren Perone (.548) and junior Chloe Rhine (.541) are top two hitters for average while junior Camryn Kessler (6 HR, 24 RBI) leads in power production. … Sophomore Sami Scholtz (6-1, 3.36 in 50 innings) and junior Kyleigh Villarreal (4-1, 3.64 in 25 innings) have shared pitching duties.

About Fort Zumwalt South: First quarterfinal appearance since 2009 after winning first district title since 2011. Program has 10 district titles with a program-best state runner-up finish in 2001. … Junior third baseman Cadence Dempsey (.455, 5 HR, 26 RBI) leads the offense. … Sophomore Sydney Kill (9-5, 3.47 earned run average in 74 2/3 innings) leads in the circle.

