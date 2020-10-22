Summit Falcons at Fort Zumwalt South Bulldogs

Series history since 1999: 2-2 since 2004 . Summit won games in 2004 and 2005; Zumwalt South won games in 2006 and 2007.

About Summit: First district title since 2010 and program's eighth overall. Last made quarterfinals in 2009. ... Won state titles in 1998 and 2006. ... Senior Lauren Perone (.548) and junior Chloe Rhine (.541) are top two hitters for average while junior Camryn Kessler (6 HR, 24 RBI) leads in power production. … Sophomore Sami Scholtz (6-1, 3.36 in 50 innings) and junior Kyleigh Villarreal (4-1, 3.64 in 25 innings) have shared pitching duties.