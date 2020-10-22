Summit Falcons vs. Fort Zumwalt South Bulldogs

What: Class 4 softball quarterfinal.
When, where: 4 p.m. Thursday, Fort Zumwalt East (Note: site originally was Fort Zumwalt South but changed because of unplayable field conditions).
Records, rankings: Summit 10-3; Fort Zumwalt South 14-8
Series history since 1999: 2-2 since 2004. Summit won games in 2004 and 2005; Zumwalt South won games in 2006 and 2007.
District championship scores: Summit 9, Parkway West 2; Fort Zumwalt South 3, Warrensburg 1.
What’s next: Winner advances to a Class 4 state semifinal Saturday against either Farmington or Webster Groves.
About Summit: First district title since 2010 and program's eighth overall. Last made quarterfinals in 2009. ... Won state titles in 1998 and 2006. ... Senior Lauren Perone (.548) and junior Chloe Rhine (.541) are top two hitters for average while junior Camryn Kessler (6 HR, 24 RBI) leads in power production. … Sophomore Sami Scholtz (6-1, 3.36 in 50 innings) and junior Kyleigh Villarreal (4-1, 3.64 in 25 innings) have shared pitching duties.
About Fort Zumwalt South: First quarterfinal appearance since 2009 after winning first district title since 2011. Program has 10 district titles with a program-best state runner-up finish in 2001. … Junior third baseman Cadence Dempsey (.455, 5 HR, 26 RBI) leads the offense. … Sophomore Sydney Kill (9-5, 3.47 earned run average in 74 2/3 innings) leads in the circle.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.