Summit wins own tournament with pair of victories against state's elite

Summit pushed across two more runs in the third, sixth and seventh innings. Kessler's RBI single stretched the lead to 3-0. Ulsas added a two-run hit in the sixth to round out her impressive day. Jordan Berry also added a run-scoring hit.

That extra offense was more than enough for Villarreal, who struck out four and only allowed one runner to reach third base.

"I felt very under control," Villarreal said. "My catcher (Kessler) made me feel really calm. "

The Summit defense shined as well. Maria Scotti turned in a pair of web gems at second base. Ulsas, at third, and Rhine, at short, took turns flashing leather all tournament long.

"We made some errors and (Summit) played a great defensive game," Blue Springs South coach Kristi Williams said. "They took advantage of every mistake we made."

The Falcons' strong all-around performance brought a smile to the face of veteran coach Doug Robinson, who said he couldn't have asked for anything more from his players.

"That's the way I like to see the game being played," Robinson said. "We came out with an agenda and we got it done."