Summit wins own tournament with pair of victories against state's elite

CHESTERFIELD — Summit junior infielder Abby Ulsas fouled off pitch after pitch in her first at-bat Saturday afternoon.
The Falcons leadoff hitter displayed a big smile with every foul ball.
"I love doing that," Ulsas said. "The more my teammates can see the other pitcher's pitches, the better chance we have of getting hits."
Ulsas finally found success on the 11th offering.
With a flick of the wrist, she calmly plopped a double down the left-field line.
That lengthy plate appearance set the tone for the rest of the afternoon as Summit went on to down Blue Springs South 8-0 in the championship game of the talent-rich Summit Invitational softball tournament.
The Falcons showed they are a serious contender for a state title by rolling to a 5-0 record in the two-day, 18-team affair at the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex. They posted one victory after another against some of the best teams from across the state.
"This just shows we can beat any team around," Summit senior catcher Camryn Kessler said. "We came out and dominated."
The Falcons turned heads with a pair of eye-popping wins. Blue Springs South had won the tournament each of the past three years it had been played. It was canceled last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and rain washed out the 2019 affair. South captured the title in 2016, 2017 and 2018. The Jaguars also won state titles in 2018 and 2019.
Yet that history meant very little to a determined Summit team, which scored two runs in the opening inning to take control.
But the Falcons championship game effort was not their most impressive performance of the 22-hour period. They smashed defending Class 5 state champion Rock Bridge 13-0 in five innings in the semifinal round Saturday morning.
Rock Bridge, which went 29-0 last fall, had a 32-game winning streak snapped.
And the Falcons did so in impressive fashion with a 10-run outburst in the third inning of that contest.
"I know what we did is really good," Ulsas said. "But I'm tired. It hasn't really sunk in yet."
It will soon.
Yes, Summit, which lost at home in a Class 4 state semifinal last season to eventual champion Webster Groves, has a really good shot at earning a trip to Springfield this season.
"There's no reason we can't go real far again," said Falcons senior pitcher Kyleigh Villarreal, who tossed a four-hit shutout in the title tilt.
Ulsas helped her team flex its muscles early with her lengthy at-bat against South pitcher Madison Hoffman. A stunned Hoffman then walked Grace McGinnis and Chloe Rhine. Ulsas scampered home on a wild pitch. Skyler Zentner pumped the lead to 2-0 with an infield grounder.
Summit pushed across two more runs in the third, sixth and seventh innings. Kessler's RBI single stretched the lead to 3-0. Ulsas added a two-run hit in the sixth to round out her impressive day. Jordan Berry also added a run-scoring hit.
That extra offense was more than enough for Villarreal, who struck out four and only allowed one runner to reach third base.
"I felt very under control," Villarreal said. "My catcher (Kessler) made me feel really calm. "
The Summit defense shined as well. Maria Scotti turned in a pair of web gems at second base. Ulsas, at third, and Rhine, at short, took turns flashing leather all tournament long.
"We made some errors and (Summit) played a great defensive game," Blue Springs South coach Kristi Williams said. "They took advantage of every mistake we made."
The Falcons' strong all-around performance brought a smile to the face of veteran coach Doug Robinson, who said he couldn't have asked for anything more from his players.
"That's the way I like to see the game being played," Robinson said. "We came out with an agenda and we got it done."
Summit junior hurler Sami Scholtz turned in the comeback performance of the tournament with a complete-game shutout of Rock Bridge. Scholtz was pulled after struggling in the first inning of a 7-6 win over Oakville in the quarterfinal round. Less than two hours later, she returned to the circle and blanked the defending state champs.
"You have no idea how big that was," Robinson said. "For her to get back on track like that was something else."
Summit has plenty of momentum heading into the first full week of play with back-to-back wins over the last three large school state champs in less than four hours.
"This is a good start," Ulsas said. "But we've got to keep it going."