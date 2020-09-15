T-Bird is the word; Gerwitz helps Fort Zumwalt West to rare win over Troy

"We wanted to start out strong," Gerwitz said.

Gerwitz's action-filled dance around the bases tied the contest 4-4 and set the stage for a go-ahead, two-run outburst in the sixth. Mary Kruse and Lindsay Laughlin singled with one out and Kruse eventually came around on a throwing error. Gerwitz pushed the lead to 6-4 with a ringing single up the middle.

Feiste did the rest.

After surrendering four runs on seven hits over the first three innings, she turned into an out-recording machine allowing just one hit the rest of the way.

"I always seem to get better as the game goes along," Feiste said.

Oetting felt her bounce-back effort was the key to the comeback.

"Once we got the lead, she stepped up a little bit," he said. "She got her confidence and decided she was going to shut (Troy) down."

The Jaguars got a leg up in the conference race with the win. They are the only unbeaten team left in league play.

"One of our main goals this season was to beat Troy," Gerwitz said. "To come here and beat them in their own home, it feels good."