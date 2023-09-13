CHESTERFIELD — Washington High senior catcher Elizabeth Reed could feel the pain from 40 feet away.

Reed winced as Blue Jays softball pitching ace Taylor Brown took a wicked line-drive off the foot in the opening inning against Lafayette on Wednesday night.

"I jumped with her on that one," Reed said.

Brown managed to shake off the injury.

Actually, the rocket off the bat of Lafayette standout pitcher Abby Carr might have done Brown some good.

"It got me frustrated and I really started locking in and throwing hard," Brown said.

Brown turned in one of the more masterful performances of an already stellar career to lead Washington to a 1-0 win in the championship game of St. Louis Suburban Softball Showdown at the Chesterfield Athletic Association.

The Blue Jays (19-1-1) won their 12th successive game and captured their third tournament title of the season to go along with championships at Sullivan and Summit.

Brown, who has committed to Texas A-M University, struck out 15 and gave up just one hit - the line drive by Carr, who is also an NCAA Division I recruit.

Plus, Brown drilled a Carr changeup over the wall in right center in the third inning for the only run of the contest, which featured a high-intensity, post season-type feel.

For a brief moment, Reed and her teammates felt their hearts sink after Carr, the second batter of the game, singled off Brown.

The ball hit the top of Brown's foot and then kicked off her shin on her other foot.

But she used the play as a rallying point.

Lafayette (9-3), which had a six-game winning streak snapped, had runners on second and third with nobody out after the injury.

Brown simply struck out the next three hitters to get out of the jam.

"She's a tough kid," Washington coach Grant Young said. "It amped her up a bit with her speed."

Brown improved to 11-0 with another in a long line of eye-popping performances. She fanned 21 batters in a win over Summit last season.

But given the top-quality opponent, this effort ranked near the top of her list.

"I've caught her numerous times and I'm more and more impressed each time," Reed said. "Each game she brings up something new."

Reed calls the pitches and said that Brown did not shake her off at any time during the 84-minute contest.

"She's so much fun to work with," Brown said.

Brown's home run was her team-best eighth of the season. She is second on the squad with 33 RBI behind junior Grace Molitor (34).

Washington third baseman Christine Gerling turned in the defensive play of the night by gunning down Sydney Berger from behind the bag in the fourth inning.

"Right now, we're sitting pretty good," Young said. "This was a really good outing."

Each member of the Blue Jays starting lineup entered the game hitting .343 or above.

Carr, who lost for the first time this season, was also impressive. She struck out 12 and allowed just three hits.

The two hurlers, among the area's best, have developed a friendly rivalry over the years.

"My adrenaline goes crazy when I pitch against Abby," Brown said.

Brown struck out the side in the first, second and fifth innings. At one stretch, she fanned 10 of 12 batters.

"This was a great high school game, it's what this sport is about," Young said.

Both teams put two runners on in the first inning.

After that, the aces took over.

Brown and Carr combined for 27 whiffs out of the 39 outs recorded in the contest.

CARR ALSO SHOWS OUT

The Lafayette junior turned in one of the most memorable performances of her career in a losing effort.

She retired 10 of the next 11 hitters she faced after giving up the home run to Brown.

"It was cool to battle with her," Carr said. "Taylor really brought it tonight."

Brown brought out the best in Carr as well.

"Going again her, it makes you push," Carr said. "It naturally makes you better."

NOT MISS PERFECT

Brown did make one mistake on Wednesday.

After school, she spilled some kind of liquid on her jersey. It created a major stain and forced her to use No. 21 instead of her usual No. 20.

"It was across where it said, "Washington," Brown said. "It looked bad. I couldn't play with it."

The uniform switch made little difference to Reed.

"I still kept saying, "Way to go two-o," Reed said. "She's always 20 to me."