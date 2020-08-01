Tillotson steps into new role as Kirkwood softball coach

Coaching softball is in Abby Tillotson's blood.
The former Fort Zumwalt North, Three Rivers Community College and Southeast Missouri State University standout has already racked up an impressive coaching resume since graduating college in 2018.
Previously a club coach with the Tribe softball club for four years and an assistant coach at Fox last fall, Tillotson's profile advanced a step further when she was announced as the new Kirkwood softball coach on Friday.
“I'm excited because it's definitely been a dream of mine to coach at a level of high prestige,” said Tillotson, who graduated from Fort Zumwalt North in 2014. “Kirkwood has that in high school, that's for sure. It's a very big community with a lot of support. Coaching is a passion of mine, so this is super exciting. Having the people to back you up and be at a place like Kirkwood that has such a drive for athletics is awesome.”
Tillotson succeeds Amy Leatherberry, who stepped away after eight seasons with the program.
“Coach Tillotson comes to us with an extreme amount of passion about the game and she comes to us with experience at both the high school level and on the club scene,” Kirkwood athletics director Corey Nesslage said. “She's very process oriented and I see that she has an extreme passion for working with kids. She also has that compassion for working with kids and we're extremely excited. I can't speak enough for the job that coach Leatherberry has done with the program. My first year here was her first year and she's just been outstanding.”
The Pioneers were 12-16 last season and lost in the first round of the district tournament. Kirkwood returns four players, including two seniors, and will search of its third winning season in the last five years.
Tillotson intends to hit the ground running but is uncertain when that will be.
The Kirkwood school system announced July 28 it will start the school year online, leaving the Pioneers ineligible to play competitive softball this fall. Under the recommendations released this month by the Missouri State High School Activities Association, any school district that does not offer an in-person school option is prohibited from practice and competition.
MSHSAA’s guidelines also state that if a majority of schools are open for in-person learning, it will play out the regular season and playoffs in those sports.
“I really do believe setting and achieving goals are important,” Tillotson said. “The first goal is getting the girls and the parents to buy into the program. Having girls buy into their roles, whatever they are, is the first key to success. I know we have a good group here and I am excited to get started.”
Even if they don't get to hit the field for the first official day of practice on Aug. 10 or begin competition on Aug. 24, Tillotson plans to bring her team together in one form or another.
“We'll do something for these girls to get to celebrate,” she said. “If we get the chance to have a scrimmage Oct. 26 or whatever, we'll do something. There are a lot of girls here who have put in so much work for four years for the seniors and deserve to be recognized for that. We're going to make sure that we get to recognize everyone for their hard work in some way. They all deserve that.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.