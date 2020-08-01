Tillotson steps into new role as Kirkwood softball coach

Coaching softball is in Abby Tillotson's blood.

The former Fort Zumwalt North, Three Rivers Community College and Southeast Missouri State University standout has already racked up an impressive coaching resume since graduating college in 2018.

Previously a club coach with the Tribe softball club for four years and an assistant coach at Fox last fall, Tillotson's profile advanced a step further when she was announced as the new Kirkwood softball coach on Friday.

“I'm excited because it's definitely been a dream of mine to coach at a level of high prestige,” said Tillotson, who graduated from Fort Zumwalt North in 2014. “Kirkwood has that in high school, that's for sure. It's a very big community with a lot of support. Coaching is a passion of mine, so this is super exciting. Having the people to back you up and be at a place like Kirkwood that has such a drive for athletics is awesome.”

Tillotson succeeds Amy Leatherberry, who stepped away after eight seasons with the program.