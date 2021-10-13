Timberland uses patience at the plate to knock off rival Holt

After only seeing four pitches in the first inning, Timberland hit a mini reset button between innings trying to get back to its original game plan of being patient at the plate.

"We knew to sit back and wait," said Kuzara, who went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs. "Coach told us to sit back and wait and wait for our pitch."

Timberland was able to grind out its at-bats in the third inning, scoring seven times on four hits. Holt hurlers had to throw 53 pitches in the frame. The Wolves worked three walks and had two batters hit by pitches.

"Just a couple of things didn't go our way tonight," Holt coach Trey Pirkle said. "We ran into some pitching issues where we couldn't get it across the plate."

Timberland was able to tack on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth with Kuzara keying the offense. The speedster also added two stolen bases.

Those nine runs were more than enough for starting pitcher Emma Caplinger.

"She was doing great tonight," Kuzara said. "Just the one run, that's crazy. We're so proud of her."

Caplinger scattered six hits over seven innings. She struck out 10.