Timberland uses patience at the plate to knock off rival Holt

TROY, Mo. — Andy Zerr could tell his girls were anxious at the plate.
The Timberland High softball coach saw their eyes light up as they attacked the first pitch of each at-bat in the opening inning on Wednesday.
Four pitches later, his players were headed back to the field to play defense.
"We came here and talked about the approach not to chase," Zerr said. "They were just overexcited and wanting to hit and play. That first inning got the jitters out and then they stuck to the game plan."
After a brisk 1-2-3 first inning, the Timberland offense came to life as the Wolves broke loose to post a 9-1 win over Holt in the semifinal round of the Class 5 District 4 Tournament in Lincoln County.
Timberland (20-16) will face Troy (20-9-1) at 4:15 on Friday in the title tilt.
"To go into the championship on Friday feels great," Timberland sophomore Ava Kuzara said.
Troy defeated Fort Zumwalt South 5-1 in the first semifinal game on Wednesday.
The Wolves reached the 20-win mark for the first time since 2007 when they won 27 games and finished fourth in the state.
"This is a group that has had a bunch of ups-and-downs throughout the season, but they've found a way to buy in and play together," Zerr said. "That buy-in is showing now."
After only seeing four pitches in the first inning, Timberland hit a mini reset button between innings trying to get back to its original game plan of being patient at the plate.
"We knew to sit back and wait," said Kuzara, who went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs. "Coach told us to sit back and wait and wait for our pitch."
Timberland was able to grind out its at-bats in the third inning, scoring seven times on four hits. Holt hurlers had to throw 53 pitches in the frame. The Wolves worked three walks and had two batters hit by pitches.
"Just a couple of things didn't go our way tonight," Holt coach Trey Pirkle said. "We ran into some pitching issues where we couldn't get it across the plate."
Timberland was able to tack on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth with Kuzara keying the offense. The speedster also added two stolen bases.
Those nine runs were more than enough for starting pitcher Emma Caplinger.
"She was doing great tonight," Kuzara said. "Just the one run, that's crazy. We're so proud of her."
Caplinger scattered six hits over seven innings. She struck out 10.
"I wasn't surprised by the effort," Zerr said. "That effort has been there since day one. The girls are behind her and they all respect her. That's Emma. That's our (captain)."
Holt senior Reese Eagan provided the Indians (4-18) lone run with a homer in the fourth inning.
"The timely hitting wasn't there which was unfortunate," Pirkle said. "They showed that fight. Showed that grit and their heart. I couldn't be more proud of these girls."