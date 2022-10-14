Timely hitting, strong defense lift Marquette over Eureka and into Class 5 quarterfinals

CEDAR HILL — Marquette added another chapter to a lengthy run of dominance over Eureka on Friday.

Behind timely hitting and clutch defense, the Mustangs beat the Wildcats 6-4 in the Class 5 District 2 softball championship at Northwest Cedar Hill to advance to the state quarterfinals.

The No. 7 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings, Marquette (19-9) will face Lindbergh (21-9) in a quarterfinal Wednesday at a time and location to be determined.

It was the Mustangs’ fourth district title win over the Wildcats since 2018, when they earned a 17-7 victory. A year later, Marquette escaped with a 9-8 decision. In 2020, Marquette posted a 9-2 win.

Marquette needed nine innings to score two runs in Thursday’s district semifinal win over Lafayette. The Mustangs scored three in Friday's first inning.

Graze Bonczek jumpstarted the rally with an RBI double. Natalie Cox punctuated the inning with a two-run double to deep left field to give the Mustangs a 3-0 lead.

“We came in with high energy and we held that energy throughout the game,” said Cox, who went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI.

Marquette also benefited from a few costly errors by the Wildcats (21-6). One of them — a dropped fly ball — led to the game’s first run.

The Mustangs pumped their lead to 4-0 off an RBI double by Maddie Carney, who also got the start in the circle.

Marquette tacked on two more runs for a 6-0 cushion in the fourth — this time with a two-out rally. An infield hit was followed by a liner off the bat of Hailey Neuner that deflected off the glove of Eureka right fielder Maddy Seitz. Neuner wound up at third, while another run scored. Bonczek corked an RBI double to deep right to give the Mustangs a six-run lead.

Six of Marquette’s seven hits were doubles.

“That first inning, we had a hit by pitch and two errors that really set them up well and they took advantage of that,” Eureka coach Mark Mosley said. “They just kept building and they built that 6-0 lead and against their pitcher and against that team, that’s really hard to claw out of.”

The Wildcats clawed their way back one inning at a time.

Eureka plated one run in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, respectively, and had the winning run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh. But when it mattered most, the Wildcats couldn’t square up Carney, who went the distance, struck out one induced numerous ground balls that her defense gobbled up.

“She’s one of the best pitchers in the state of Missouri,” Meyer said. “She might fall under the radar sometimes, but she’s a very competitive kid and she wants the ball in her hand and wants to be in the circle. She was a very determined athlete this week and with her competitiveness, it showed.”

Eureka starter Kate Proffitt also was impressive, despite surrendering six runs. She struck out five over seven innings and retired six in a row at one point late.

Marquette, meanwhile, is chasing more history.

The Mustangs are in search of their first state title since winning the Class 4 crown in 2018.

That journey begins Wednesday. And the Mustangs plan for it to be memorable.