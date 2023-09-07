|Large school schools - 9/6
|1. Washington (9-1) def. Troy Buchanan (6-1), 14-3.
|2. Francis Howell (7-4) was idle.
|3. Hillsboro (8-1) was idle.
|4. Troy Buchanan (6-1) lost to Washington (9-1), 14-3.
|5. Eureka (3-1) vs. Summit (4-3), 4:30 p.m.
|6. Summit (4-3) at Eureka (3-1), 4:30 p.m.
|7. Marquette (1-4) lost to Oakville (6-4), 9-6.
|8. Lindbergh (4-5) lost to Parkway South (7-1), 5-2.
|9. Lafayette (4-2) def. Fox (0-4), 15-0.
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (2-4) lost to Francis Howell Central (4-5), 8-6.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 9/6
|1. Sullivan (3-2) was idle.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (4-3) lost to Seckman (5-2), 8-4.
|3. St. Dominic (4-2) def. Cor Jesu (3-4), 9-4.
|4. St. Pius X (1-1) vs. Valley Park (4-0), 4 p.m.
|5. Westminster (5-2) def. Orchard Farm (2-5), 16-0.
|6. Notre Dame (1-3) def. Hancock (0-4), 18-1.
|7. Warrenton (3-5) vs. Borgia (3-1), 4:15 p.m.
|8. Union (4-2) was idle.
|9. Valley Park (4-0) at St. Pius X (1-1), 4 p.m.
|10. Borgia (3-1) at Warrenton (3-5), 4:15 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.