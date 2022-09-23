|Large school schools - 9/22
|1. Washington (22-2) was idle.
|2. Eureka (15-3) def. Oakville (11-8), 12-7.
|3. Troy Buchanan (16-6) was idle.
|4. Summit (14-3) def. Lafayette (13-7), 7-2.
|5. Marquette (9-6) was idle.
|6. Francis Howell (14-3) def. Timberland (9-9), 5-4.
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (11-4) was idle.
|8. Parkway West (12-7) vs. Kirkwood (6-11), 4:15 p.m.
|9. Oakville (11-8) lost to Eureka (15-3), 12-7.
|10. Seckman (13-7) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/22
|1. Sullivan (9-8) at St. James (2-8), 4:30 p.m.
|2. Hillsboro (14-7) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (15-4) def. Borgia (7-5), 5-2.
|4. Borgia (7-5) lost to St. Dominic (15-4), 5-2.
|5. St. Pius X (12-5) was idle.
|6. Westminster (10-3) was idle.
|7. Windsor (Imperial) (9-9) at De Soto (2-11), 4:30 p.m.
|8. Valley Park (8-7) was idle.
|9. Notre Dame (9-5) vs. Nerinx Hall (2-6), 4:15 p.m.
|10. Union (8-7) def. Pacific (10-10), 7-3.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.