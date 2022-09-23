 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/22
1. Washington (22-2) was idle.
2. Eureka (15-3) def. Oakville (11-8), 12-7.
3. Troy Buchanan (16-6) was idle.
4. Summit (14-3) def. Lafayette (13-7), 7-2.
5. Marquette (9-6) was idle.
6. Francis Howell (14-3) def. Timberland (9-9), 5-4.
7. Fort Zumwalt West (11-4) was idle.
8. Parkway West (12-7) vs. Kirkwood (6-11), 4:15 p.m.
9. Oakville (11-8) lost to Eureka (15-3), 12-7.
10. Seckman (13-7) was idle.

Small school schools - 9/22
1. Sullivan (9-8) at St. James (2-8), 4:30 p.m.
2. Hillsboro (14-7) was idle.
3. St. Dominic (15-4) def. Borgia (7-5), 5-2.
4. Borgia (7-5) lost to St. Dominic (15-4), 5-2.
5. St. Pius X (12-5) was idle.
6. Westminster (10-3) was idle.
7. Windsor (Imperial) (9-9) at De Soto (2-11), 4:30 p.m.
8. Valley Park (8-7) was idle.
9. Notre Dame (9-5) vs. Nerinx Hall (2-6), 4:15 p.m.
10. Union (8-7) def. Pacific (10-10), 7-3.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

