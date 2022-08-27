|Large school schools - 8/26
|1. Washington (3-0) def. Linn, 10-0.
|2. Eureka (1-0) vs. Eldon at Sullivan, 7 p.m.
|3. Parkway South (0-0) was idle.
|4. Marquette (1-0) def. Parkway West (0-1), 9-7.
|5. Lafayette (0-0) vs. Fort Zumwalt North (1-0) at Chesterfield Valley, 7 p.m.
|6. Troy Buchanan (2-0) def. Macon, 10-0.
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (0-0) was idle.
|8. Summit (2-0) def. Ursuline (1-1), 16-0.
|9. Parkway West (0-1) lost to Marquette (1-0), 9-7.
|10. Francis Howell Central (0-1) lost to Highland, Missouri, 3-1.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 8/26
|1. Sullivan (3-0) def. Northwest Cedar Hill (1-2), 5-0.
|2. Incarnate Word (2-0) def. South Harrison, 4-2.
|3. St. Dominic (2-0) def. Bowling Green, 10-0.
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (0-0) vs. Jackson at Sullivan, 7 p.m.
|5. Hillsboro (2-1) def. Owensville (0-3), 16-0.
|6. Warrenton (0-0) was idle.
|7. Valley Park (1-0) def. McCluer North (0-1), 15-7.
|8. Lutheran South (0-1) lost to Mehlville (1-0), 3-2.
|9. St. Pius X (0-1) lost to Westminster (1-0), 11-3.
|10. Winfield (0-1) lost to Palmyra, 4-2.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.