Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 8/30
1. Washington (6-1) def. Holt (1-6), 18-1.
2. Eureka (5-1) def. Lindbergh (3-3), 7-3.
3. Parkway South (2-2) def. Parkway Central (1-4), 9-3.
4. Marquette (4-1) lost to Hillsboro (7-2), 6-3.
5. Lafayette (3-3) def. Rosati-Kain (0-4), 13-0.
6. Troy Buchanan (6-0) def. Francis Howell Central (4-2), 5-1.
7. Fort Zumwalt West (0-1) was idle.
8. Summit (4-1) was idle.
9. Parkway West (4-1) def. Cor Jesu (3-1), 13-5.
10. Francis Howell Central (4-2) lost to Troy Buchanan (6-0), 5-1.

Small school schools - 8/30
1. Sullivan (3-2) was idle.
2. Incarnate Word (2-4) lost to Westminster (3-1), 14-5.
3. St. Dominic (3-3) lost to Timberland (4-1), 3-2.
4. Windsor (Imperial) (1-3) was idle.
5. Hillsboro (7-2) def. Marquette (4-1), 6-3.
6. Warrenton (1-1) def. Orchard Farm (0-2), 8-2.
7. Valley Park (2-2) lost to Herculaneum (1-0), 12-5.
8. Lutheran South (0-2) vs. DuBourg (0-1), 4:15 p.m (postponed).
9. St. Pius X (3-2) def. Saxony Lutheran, 8-7.
10. Winfield (1-2) vs. St. Charles West (0-2), 4:15 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

