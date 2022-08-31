|Large school schools - 8/30
|1. Washington (6-1) def. Holt (1-6), 18-1.
|2. Eureka (5-1) def. Lindbergh (3-3), 7-3.
|3. Parkway South (2-2) def. Parkway Central (1-4), 9-3.
|4. Marquette (4-1) lost to Hillsboro (7-2), 6-3.
|5. Lafayette (3-3) def. Rosati-Kain (0-4), 13-0.
|6. Troy Buchanan (6-0) def. Francis Howell Central (4-2), 5-1.
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (0-1) was idle.
|8. Summit (4-1) was idle.
|9. Parkway West (4-1) def. Cor Jesu (3-1), 13-5.
|10. Francis Howell Central (4-2) lost to Troy Buchanan (6-0), 5-1.
|Small school schools - 8/30
|1. Sullivan (3-2) was idle.
|2. Incarnate Word (2-4) lost to Westminster (3-1), 14-5.
|3. St. Dominic (3-3) lost to Timberland (4-1), 3-2.
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (1-3) was idle.
|5. Hillsboro (7-2) def. Marquette (4-1), 6-3.
|6. Warrenton (1-1) def. Orchard Farm (0-2), 8-2.
|7. Valley Park (2-2) lost to Herculaneum (1-0), 12-5.
|8. Lutheran South (0-2) vs. DuBourg (0-1), 4:15 p.m (postponed).
|9. St. Pius X (3-2) def. Saxony Lutheran, 8-7.
|10. Winfield (1-2) vs. St. Charles West (0-2), 4:15 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.