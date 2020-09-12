|Large school schools - 9/11
|1. Troy Buchanan (7-0) was idle.
|2. Fort Zumwalt West (5-1) vs. Fox (3-1) at Arnold A.A., 5 p.m.
|3. Northwest Cedar Hill (5-2) vs. Washington (4-4) at Francis Howell Central, 4 p.m.
|4. Francis Howell Central (5-3) vs. Winfield (7-2), 1:30 p.m.
|5. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
|6. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
|7. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
|8. Summit (0-0) was idle.
|9. Holt (4-4) was idle.
|10. Fort Zumwalt North (1-2) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/11
|1. Sullivan (5-2) was idle.
|2. Borgia (3-2) was idle.
|3. Winfield (7-2) at Francis Howell Central (5-3), 1:30 p.m.
|4. Lutheran St. Charles (1-0) was idle.
|5. Incarnate Word (0-0) was idle.
|6. Rosati-Kain (0-0) was idle.
|7. St. Pius X (3-0) vs. Herculaneum (0-6), 4 p.m.
|8. Warrenton (3-3) was idle.
|9. Jefferson (4-1) was idle.
|10. Windsor (Imperial) (4-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.