 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 9/23
1. Washington (22-2) was idle.
2. Eureka (15-3) was idle.
3. Troy Buchanan (18-6) def. Kearney, 7-2.
4. Summit (15-3) def. Seckman (13-8), 5-3.
5. Marquette (9-6) was idle.
6. Francis Howell (14-3) was idle.
7. Fort Zumwalt West (13-4) def. Jackson JV, 11-1.
8. Parkway West (13-7) was idle.
9. Oakville (12-8) def. Lindbergh (14-7), 9-5.
10. Seckman (13-8) lost to Summit (15-3), 5-3.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 9/23
1. Sullivan (10-8) was idle.
2. Hillsboro (15-7) def. Farmington (15-8), 5-4.
3. St. Dominic (15-4) was idle.
4. Borgia (8-4) was idle.
5. St. Pius X (12-5) was idle.
6. Westminster (11-3) def. Hazelwood West (9-6), 11-10.
7. Windsor (Imperial) (10-9) was idle.
8. Valley Park (8-7) was idle.
9. Notre Dame (10-5) was idle.
10. Union (8-7) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area fall softball rankings, Week 5

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/19/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Washington (20-2)12. Eureka (13-3)23. Troy Buchanan (15-5)44. Summit (12…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News