|Large school schools - 9/23
|1. Washington (22-2) was idle.
|2. Eureka (15-3) was idle.
|3. Troy Buchanan (18-6) def. Kearney, 7-2.
|4. Summit (15-3) def. Seckman (13-8), 5-3.
|5. Marquette (9-6) was idle.
|6. Francis Howell (14-3) was idle.
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (13-4) def. Jackson JV, 11-1.
|8. Parkway West (13-7) was idle.
|9. Oakville (12-8) def. Lindbergh (14-7), 9-5.
|10. Seckman (13-8) lost to Summit (15-3), 5-3.
|Small school schools - 9/23
|1. Sullivan (10-8) was idle.
|2. Hillsboro (15-7) def. Farmington (15-8), 5-4.
|3. St. Dominic (15-4) was idle.
|4. Borgia (8-4) was idle.
|5. St. Pius X (12-5) was idle.
|6. Westminster (11-3) def. Hazelwood West (9-6), 11-10.
|7. Windsor (Imperial) (10-9) was idle.
|8. Valley Park (8-7) was idle.
|9. Notre Dame (10-5) was idle.
|10. Union (8-7) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.