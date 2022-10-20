 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/19
1. Washington (33-3) def. Cape Notre Dame (11-5), 7-2.
2. Summit (23-5) was idle.
3. Eureka (21-6) was idle.
4. Francis Howell (27-6) def. Francis Howell North (6-24), 11-0.
5. Hillsboro (23-10) was idle.
6. Troy Buchanan (27-10) was idle.
7. Marquette (20-9) def. Lindbergh (21-10), 1-0.
8. Fort Zumwalt West (19-8) was idle.
9. Lafayette (17-11) was idle.
10. Parkway West (17-10) was idle.

Small school schools - 10/19
1. St. Dominic (22-5) was idle.
2. Sullivan (20-13) was idle.
3. St. Pius X (17-9) was idle.
4. Notre Dame (13-10) was idle.
5. Windsor (Imperial) (16-12) was idle.
6. Westminster (19-6) was idle.
7. Borgia (14-13) was idle.
8. Valley Park (13-11) was idle.
9. Union (15-14) was idle.
10. Warrenton (16-8) def. Incarnate Word (11-21), 2-1.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

