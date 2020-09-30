|Large school schools - 9/29
|1. Washington (13-4) at Fort Zumwalt North (11-6), 4:30 p.m.
|2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-4) at Timberland (9-7), 4:15 p.m.
|3. Troy Buchanan (10-3) vs. Francis Howell (2-12), 4:15 p.m.
|4. Fox (11-4) vs. Parkway Central (0-1), 4:15 p.m.
|5. Eureka (3-0) vs. Parkway South (1-1), 4:30 p.m.
|6. Northwest Cedar Hill (13-7) vs. Festus (5-16), 4:30 p.m.
|7. Webster Groves (2-0) vs. Kirkwood (0-2), 4:30 p.m.
|8. Oakville (1-0) vs. Seckman (7-8), 4:15 p.m.
|9. Lafayette (4-0) at St. Joseph's (0-2), 4:30 p.m.
|10. Summit (2-1) vs. Marquette (1-0), 4:30 p.m.
|Small school schools - 9/29
|1. Sullivan (13-5) at Pacific (5-8), 4:30 p.m.
|2. Warrenton (10-4) was idle.
|3. St. Pius X (7-2) at Herculaneum (0-11), 4:30 p.m.
|4. St. Dominic (9-10) vs. Elsberry, 4:30 p.m.
|5. Winfield (10-9) vs. Orchard Farm (1-5), 4:15 p.m.
|6. Borgia (6-5) was idle.
|7. Rosati-Kain (0-0) was idle.
|8. Westminster (0-1) was idle.
|9. Owensville (12-7) at Hermann (0-4), 4:30 p.m (postponed).
|10. Lutheran South (0-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
