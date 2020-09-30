 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Large school schools - 9/29
1. Washington (13-4) at Fort Zumwalt North (11-6), 4:30 p.m.
2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-4) at Timberland (9-7), 4:15 p.m.
3. Troy Buchanan (10-3) vs. Francis Howell (2-12), 4:15 p.m.
4. Fox (11-4) vs. Parkway Central (0-1), 4:15 p.m.
5. Eureka (3-0) vs. Parkway South (1-1), 4:30 p.m.
6. Northwest Cedar Hill (13-7) vs. Festus (5-16), 4:30 p.m.
7. Webster Groves (2-0) vs. Kirkwood (0-2), 4:30 p.m.
8. Oakville (1-0) vs. Seckman (7-8), 4:15 p.m.
9. Lafayette (4-0) at St. Joseph's (0-2), 4:30 p.m.
10. Summit (2-1) vs. Marquette (1-0), 4:30 p.m.
Small school schools - 9/29
1. Sullivan (13-5) at Pacific (5-8), 4:30 p.m.
2. Warrenton (10-4) was idle.
3. St. Pius X (7-2) at Herculaneum (0-11), 4:30 p.m.
4. St. Dominic (9-10) vs. Elsberry, 4:30 p.m.
5. Winfield (10-9) vs. Orchard Farm (1-5), 4:15 p.m.
6. Borgia (6-5) was idle.
7. Rosati-Kain (0-0) was idle.
8. Westminster (0-1) was idle.
9. Owensville (12-7) at Hermann (0-4), 4:30 p.m (postponed).
10. Lutheran South (0-0) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/281. Washington (12-4) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) vs. Francis Howell Central (11-9), 4:15 p.m (postponed).3.…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/261. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) is idle.2. Troy Buchanan (9-3) is idle.3. Washington (12-4) is idle.4. Fox (9-4) is idl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports