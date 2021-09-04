|Large school schools - 9/3
|1. Marquette (4-2) was idle.
|2. Summit (8-0) vs. Parkway Central (0-4), 4:15 p.m (postponed).
|3. Troy Buchanan (4-3) vs. Lee's Summit North at Southern Boone, 7 p.m.
|4. Eureka (6-0) at Webster Groves (4-3), 4:30 p.m.
|5. Fort Zumwalt West (3-2) was idle.
|6. Lafayette (3-4) was idle.
|7. Webster Groves (4-3) vs. Eureka (6-0), 4:30 p.m.
|8. Washington (4-2) vs. St. Joseph's (0-2) at St. Charles CC, 4:30 p.m.
|9. Fox (5-4) at Festus (0-2), 4:30 p.m.
|10. Hillsboro (5-3) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/3
|1. Sullivan (4-2) was idle.
|2. Warrenton (1-4) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (3-3) was idle.
|4. Winfield (2-4) was idle.
|5. St. Pius X (1-2) lost to Farmington (5-2), 15-0.
|6. Lutheran South (1-1) def. St. Charles (3-0), 5-2.
|7. Windsor (Imperial) (2-1) was idle.
|8. Rosati-Kain (0-3) at Westminster (2-2), 4:15 p.m.
|9. Borgia (2-3) was idle.
|10. Incarnate Word (3-2) vs. Northwest Cedar Hill (6-2) at Francis Howell Central, 4:30 p.m.