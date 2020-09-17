|Large school schools - 9/16
|1. Troy Buchanan (7-2) was idle.
|2. Fort Zumwalt West (8-2) was idle.
|3. Washington (9-4) was idle.
|4. Fox (5-3) vs. Festus (2-10), 4:15 p.m.
|5. Northwest Cedar Hill (9-4) vs. Windsor (Imperial) (5-4), 4:15 p.m.
|6. Francis Howell Central (8-4) was idle.
|7. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
|8. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
|9. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
|10. Summit (0-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/16
|1. Winfield (7-5) was idle.
|2. Sullivan (7-2) was idle.
|3. St. Pius X (3-2) at Perryville (5-2), 4:30 p.m.
|4. Jefferson (5-1) was idle.
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (1-1) was idle.
|6. Borgia (3-3) was idle.
|7. Incarnate Word (1-0) was idle.
|8. Rosati-Kain (0-0) was idle.
|9. Warrenton (6-3) vs. St. Charles West (0-8), 4:15 p.m.
|10. Windsor (Imperial) (5-4) at Northwest Cedar Hill (9-4), 4:15 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
