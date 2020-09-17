 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 9/16
1. Troy Buchanan (7-2) was idle.
2. Fort Zumwalt West (8-2) was idle.
3. Washington (9-4) was idle.
4. Fox (5-3) vs. Festus (2-10), 4:15 p.m.
5. Northwest Cedar Hill (9-4) vs. Windsor (Imperial) (5-4), 4:15 p.m.
6. Francis Howell Central (8-4) was idle.
7. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
8. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
9. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
10. Summit (0-0) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/16
1. Winfield (7-5) was idle.
2. Sullivan (7-2) was idle.
3. St. Pius X (3-2) at Perryville (5-2), 4:30 p.m.
4. Jefferson (5-1) was idle.
5. Lutheran St. Charles (1-1) was idle.
6. Borgia (3-3) was idle.
7. Incarnate Word (1-0) was idle.
8. Rosati-Kain (0-0) was idle.
9. Warrenton (6-3) vs. St. Charles West (0-8), 4:15 p.m.
10. Windsor (Imperial) (5-4) at Northwest Cedar Hill (9-4), 4:15 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

