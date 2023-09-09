|Large school schools - 9/8
|1. Washington (11-1) def. Union (5-4), 6-0.
|2. Francis Howell (8-4) at Holt (0-5), 4 p.m.
|3. Hillsboro (9-1) was idle.
|4. Troy Buchanan (7-1) was idle.
|5. Eureka (4-1) vs. Kearney at Nixa, 7:15 p.m.
|6. Summit (4-4) vs. Parkway West (6-2), 4:15 p.m.
|7. Marquette (1-4) vs. Grain Valley at Republic, 7:15 p.m.
|8. Lindbergh (6-5) def. Valley Park (5-1), 10-0.
|9. Lafayette (5-2) was idle.
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (2-4) vs. Lee's Summit West at Ozark, 7:15 p.m.
|Small school schools - 9/8
|1. Sullivan (3-2) vs. Truman at Kickapoo, 7:15 p.m.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (6-4) lost to Tolton Catholic, 10-0.
|3. St. Dominic (5-4) def. Seckman (6-3), 14-0.
|4. St. Pius X (1-3) was idle.
|5. Westminster (6-2) vs. St. Charles (3-3), 4:15 p.m.
|6. Notre Dame (1-5) lost to Lutheran South (6-4), 6-5.
|7. Warrenton (6-5) def. Wright City (2-4), 10-1.
|8. Union (5-4) lost to Washington (11-1), 6-0.
|9. Valley Park (5-1) lost to Lindbergh (6-5), 10-0.
|10. Borgia (4-2) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.