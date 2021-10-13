|Large school schools - 10/12
|1. Eureka (25-1) def. Waynesville, 10-0.
|2. Washington (27-5) def. Cor Jesu (5-19), 15-0.
|3. Summit (27-2) def. Affton (4-14), 15-0.
|4. Marquette (24-8) def. Lebanon, 10-0.
|5. Fort Zumwalt West (21-8) lost to Holt (4-17), 6-0.
|6. Parkway South (20-8) def. Northwest Cedar Hill (17-14), 11-1.
|7. Hillsboro (23-7) def. Cape Girardeau Central, 11-1.
|8. Lafayette (16-12) def. Kirkwood (5-18), 8-0.
|9. Francis Howell Central (21-8) was idle.
|10. Oakville (15-11) def. Lindbergh (10-16), 8-6.
|Small school schools - 10/12
|1. Sullivan (23-9) def. St. Clair (1-17), 15-0.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (16-7) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (16-11) lost to Fort Zumwalt South (15-12), 7-0.
|4. Valley Park (18-2) was idle.
|5. Warrenton (16-10) def. Ladue (4-10), 15-0.
|6. St. Charles (13-13) lost to Hannibal, 6-0.
|7. Lutheran South (13-11) def. Cuba, 14-4.
|8. Incarnate Word (13-11) was idle.
|9. St. Pius X (13-10) def. Herculaneum (4-14), 11-1.
|10. Winfield (13-11) was idle.