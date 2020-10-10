|Large school schools - 10/9
|1. Washington (18-5) was idle.
|2. Fort Zumwalt West (15-4) vs. Parkway South (5-3), 4:15 p.m.
|3. Troy Buchanan (17-5) vs. Bowling Green, 4:30 p.m.
|4. Eureka (6-2) vs. Sullivan (16-7), 4:30 p.m.
|5. Lafayette (9-2) vs. Kirkwood (5-5), 4:15 p.m.
|6. Fox (13-7) was idle.
|7. Webster Groves (9-1) was idle.
|8. Fort Zumwalt South (12-8) was idle.
|9. Summit (7-2) vs. Lindbergh (3-6), 4:15 p.m.
|10. Oakville (7-3) vs. Cor Jesu (1-6), 4:15 p.m.
|Small school schools - 10/9
|1. Warrenton (16-5) was idle.
|2. Sullivan (16-7) at Eureka (6-2), 4:30 p.m.
|3. St. Dominic (11-13) vs. Holt (7-10), 4 p.m.
|4. Owensville (15-9) vs. Wright City (8-9) at Rolla, 6 p.m.
|5. St. Pius X (9-3) was idle.
|6. Borgia (7-7) was idle.
|7. Rosati-Kain (4-0) vs. DuBourg (0-0) at AfftonAA, 4:30 p.m.
|8. Lutheran South (4-4) was idle.
|9. Winfield (12-10) was idle.
|10. Windsor (Imperial) (12-9) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
