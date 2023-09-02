|Large school schools - 9/1
|1. Washington (6-0) vs. Lafayette (3-0) at Francis Howell, 2:15 p.m.
|2. Francis Howell (5-1) vs. Owasso, Okla., 2:15 p.m.
|3. Hillsboro (7-1) was idle.
|4. Troy Buchanan (3-0) def. Bowling Green, 5-0.
|5. Eureka (3-1) was idle.
|6. Summit (3-3) at Parkway North (1-4), 4:30 p.m.
|7. Marquette (1-3) was idle.
|8. Lindbergh (3-4) def. Oakville (4-4), 4-3.
|9. Lafayette (3-0) def. Bartlesville, Okla., 2-0.
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (2-2) def. Fort Zumwalt South (2-1), 12-0.
|Small school schools - 9/1
|1. Sullivan (2-2) was idle.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (3-2) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (2-2) lost to Liberty (Wentzville) (4-2), 7-1.
|4. St. Pius X (0-1) was idle.
|5. Westminster (3-1) lost to Francis Howell Central (2-2), 8-5.
|6. Notre Dame (0-2) was idle.
|7. Warrenton (2-3) lost to Highland, Missouri, 9-0.
|8. Union (3-2) was idle.
|9. Valley Park (3-0) def. Maplewood-RH (1-2), 20-4.
|10. Borgia (2-1) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.