 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 9/7
1. Washington (10-2) lost to Troy Buchanan (11-2), 3-2.
2. Eureka (7-1) was idle.
3. Marquette (6-1) def. Oakville (6-4), 4-1.
4. Troy Buchanan (11-2) def. Washington (10-2), 3-2.
5. Summit (6-2) was idle.
6. Fort Zumwalt West (3-2) def. Francis Howell Central (8-6), 6-3.
7. Parkway South (5-3) lost to Lindbergh (6-3), 1-0.
8. Parkway West (5-2) was idle.
9. Oakville (6-4) lost to Marquette (6-1), 4-1.
10. Francis Howell (6-3) was idle.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 9/7
1. Sullivan (4-3) was idle.
2. Hillsboro (9-3) def. Incarnate Word (2-7), 8-3.
3. Windsor (Imperial) (5-4) lost to Seckman (7-3), 5-3.
4. St. Dominic (6-3) def. Cor Jesu (3-5), 5-4.
5. St. Pius X (5-2) def. Valley Park (4-3), 11-1.
6. Incarnate Word (2-7) lost to Hillsboro (9-3), 8-3.
7. Borgia (5-2) def. Warrenton (2-3), 6-1.
8. Valley Park (4-3) lost to St. Pius X (5-2), 11-1.
9. Warrenton (2-3) lost to Borgia (5-2), 6-1.
10. Winfield (4-2) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

New season, new stars: Our STL High School Sports athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area fall softball rankings, Week 3

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/7/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Washington (10-1)12. Eureka (7-1)23. Marquette (5-1)44. Troy Buchanan (10…

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/61. Washington (10-1) def. Fort Zumwalt East (3-2), 10-0.2. Eureka (7-1) def. Summit (6-2), 3-2.3. Marquette (5-1) wa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News