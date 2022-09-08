|Large school schools - 9/7
|1. Washington (10-2) lost to Troy Buchanan (11-2), 3-2.
|2. Eureka (7-1) was idle.
|3. Marquette (6-1) def. Oakville (6-4), 4-1.
|4. Troy Buchanan (11-2) def. Washington (10-2), 3-2.
|5. Summit (6-2) was idle.
|6. Fort Zumwalt West (3-2) def. Francis Howell Central (8-6), 6-3.
|7. Parkway South (5-3) lost to Lindbergh (6-3), 1-0.
|8. Parkway West (5-2) was idle.
|9. Oakville (6-4) lost to Marquette (6-1), 4-1.
|10. Francis Howell (6-3) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/7
|1. Sullivan (4-3) was idle.
|2. Hillsboro (9-3) def. Incarnate Word (2-7), 8-3.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (5-4) lost to Seckman (7-3), 5-3.
|4. St. Dominic (6-3) def. Cor Jesu (3-5), 5-4.
|5. St. Pius X (5-2) def. Valley Park (4-3), 11-1.
|6. Incarnate Word (2-7) lost to Hillsboro (9-3), 8-3.
|7. Borgia (5-2) def. Warrenton (2-3), 6-1.
|8. Valley Park (4-3) lost to St. Pius X (5-2), 11-1.
|9. Warrenton (2-3) lost to Borgia (5-2), 6-1.
|10. Winfield (4-2) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.