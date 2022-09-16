|Large school schools - 9/15
|1. Washington (20-2) was idle.
|2. Eureka (12-2) vs. Parkway South (9-6), 4:30 p.m.
|3. Marquette (9-4) lost to Jackson, 8-6.
|4. Troy Buchanan (13-5) def. Francis Howell Central (12-12), 13-1.
|5. Summit (11-3) at Cor Jesu (6-5), 4:15 p.m.
|6. Fort Zumwalt West (9-3) lost to Francis Howell (9-3), 5-3.
|7. Parkway South (9-6) at Eureka (12-2), 4:30 p.m.
|8. Parkway West (6-5) def. Fox (4-10), 14-0.
|9. Oakville (7-5) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell (9-3) def. Fort Zumwalt West (9-3), 5-3.
|Small school schools - 9/15
|1. Sullivan (6-4) def. Union (7-5), 8-2.
|2. Hillsboro (11-7) was idle.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (6-8) was idle.
|4. St. Dominic (13-4) vs. O'Fallon Christian (0-0), 4:15 p.m.
|5. St. Pius X (7-5) was idle.
|6. Incarnate Word (2-12) was idle.
|7. Borgia (5-3) def. Rosati-Kain (0-7), 7-1.
|8. Valley Park (6-4) was idle.
|9. Warrenton (5-4) lost to Orchard Farm (4-3), 6-5.
|10. Winfield (9-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.