 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 9/15
1. Washington (20-2) was idle.
2. Eureka (12-2) vs. Parkway South (9-6), 4:30 p.m.
3. Marquette (9-4) lost to Jackson, 8-6.
4. Troy Buchanan (13-5) def. Francis Howell Central (12-12), 13-1.
5. Summit (11-3) at Cor Jesu (6-5), 4:15 p.m.
6. Fort Zumwalt West (9-3) lost to Francis Howell (9-3), 5-3.
7. Parkway South (9-6) at Eureka (12-2), 4:30 p.m.
8. Parkway West (6-5) def. Fox (4-10), 14-0.
9. Oakville (7-5) was idle.
10. Francis Howell (9-3) def. Fort Zumwalt West (9-3), 5-3.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 9/15
1. Sullivan (6-4) def. Union (7-5), 8-2.
2. Hillsboro (11-7) was idle.
3. Windsor (Imperial) (6-8) was idle.
4. St. Dominic (13-4) vs. O'Fallon Christian (0-0), 4:15 p.m.
5. St. Pius X (7-5) was idle.
6. Incarnate Word (2-12) was idle.
7. Borgia (5-3) def. Rosati-Kain (0-7), 7-1.
8. Valley Park (6-4) was idle.
9. Warrenton (5-4) lost to Orchard Farm (4-3), 6-5.
10. Winfield (9-3) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area fall softball rankings, Week 3

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/7/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Washington (10-1)12. Eureka (7-1)23. Marquette (5-1)44. Troy Buchanan (10…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News