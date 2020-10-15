 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 10/14
1. Fort Zumwalt West (17-4) vs. St. Dominic (13-14) at Francis Howell North, 4 p.m.
2. Troy Buchanan (18-6) vs. Liberty (Wentzville) (4-21), 4 p.m.
3. Eureka (9-2) vs. Parkway South (7-5) at Lakeview Park, 9 a.m.
4. Washington (19-6) vs. St. Joseph's (7-4) at Lakeview Park, 6 p.m.
5. Lafayette (11-2) vs. Lindbergh (5-7) at Lakeview Park, 3 p.m.
6. Webster Groves (11-2) was idle.
7. Summit (8-3) was idle.
8. Oakville (9-4) was idle.
9. Fort Zumwalt North (14-7) was idle.
10. Parkway North (9-5) vs. Parkway Central (2-7), 4 p.m.
Small school schools - 10/14
1. Warrenton (17-5) vs. Marshall, 2 p.m.
2. Sullivan (16-9) was idle.
3. St. Dominic (13-14) vs. Fort Zumwalt West (17-4) at Francis Howell North, 4 p.m.
4. Owensville (17-12) vs. Borgia (7-7) at Sullivan.
5. Rosati-Kain (7-0) vs. Mehlville (2-8) at Windsor (Imperial), 6:30 p.m.
6. St. Pius X (10-4) vs. Jefferson (8-13) at New Haven, 6 p.m.
7. Winfield (13-10) vs. Lutheran St. Charles (1-10) at Montgomery County, 3 p.m.
8. Windsor (Imperial) (13-10) vs. Cor Jesu (1-8), 4:30 p.m.
9. Lutheran South (7-4) vs. Ursuline (4-6) at Perryville City Park, 6 p.m.
10. Borgia (7-7) vs. Owensville (17-12) at Sullivan.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

Softball - Fall

