|Large school schools - 10/14
|1. Fort Zumwalt West (17-4) vs. St. Dominic (13-14) at Francis Howell North, 4 p.m.
|2. Troy Buchanan (18-6) vs. Liberty (Wentzville) (4-21), 4 p.m.
|3. Eureka (9-2) vs. Parkway South (7-5) at Lakeview Park, 9 a.m.
|4. Washington (19-6) vs. St. Joseph's (7-4) at Lakeview Park, 6 p.m.
|5. Lafayette (11-2) vs. Lindbergh (5-7) at Lakeview Park, 3 p.m.
|6. Webster Groves (11-2) was idle.
|7. Summit (8-3) was idle.
|8. Oakville (9-4) was idle.
|9. Fort Zumwalt North (14-7) was idle.
|10. Parkway North (9-5) vs. Parkway Central (2-7), 4 p.m.
|Small school schools - 10/14
|1. Warrenton (17-5) vs. Marshall, 2 p.m.
|2. Sullivan (16-9) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (13-14) vs. Fort Zumwalt West (17-4) at Francis Howell North, 4 p.m.
|4. Owensville (17-12) vs. Borgia (7-7) at Sullivan.
|5. Rosati-Kain (7-0) vs. Mehlville (2-8) at Windsor (Imperial), 6:30 p.m.
|6. St. Pius X (10-4) vs. Jefferson (8-13) at New Haven, 6 p.m.
|7. Winfield (13-10) vs. Lutheran St. Charles (1-10) at Montgomery County, 3 p.m.
|8. Windsor (Imperial) (13-10) vs. Cor Jesu (1-8), 4:30 p.m.
|9. Lutheran South (7-4) vs. Ursuline (4-6) at Perryville City Park, 6 p.m.
|10. Borgia (7-7) vs. Owensville (17-12) at Sullivan.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.