|Large school schools - 9/23
|1. Eureka (16-1) was idle.
|2. Summit (18-1) def. Borgia (4-7), 14-2.
|3. Marquette (16-6) lost to Lafayette (11-7), 5-2.
|4. Washington (14-5) def. Liberty (Wentzville) (4-9), 11-4.
|5. Parkway South (12-4) was idle.
|6. Troy Buchanan (10-6) was idle.
|7. Oakville (11-6) was idle.
|8. Hillsboro (13-5) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell Central (15-5) was idle.
|10. Timberland (11-5) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/23
|1. Sullivan (14-4) def. New Haven (7-5), 14-2.
|2. St. Dominic (12-5) was idle.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (13-4) def. De Soto (1-14), 18-3.
|4. Lutheran South (8-4) was idle.
|5. Nerinx Hall (7-1) vs. Notre Dame (5-11) at Kirkwood Athletic Association, 4:30 p.m.
|6. Incarnate Word (5-8) at St. Joseph's (1-5), 4:15 p.m.
|7. Valley Park (14-1) at Brentwood (0-4), 4:15 p.m.
|8. New Haven (7-5) lost to Sullivan (14-4), 14-2.
|9. Ursuline (5-7) def. Cor Jesu (3-10), 12-2.
|10. Winfield (7-5) was idle.