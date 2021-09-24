 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 9/23
1. Eureka (16-1) was idle.
2. Summit (18-1) def. Borgia (4-7), 14-2.
3. Marquette (16-6) lost to Lafayette (11-7), 5-2.
4. Washington (14-5) def. Liberty (Wentzville) (4-9), 11-4.
5. Parkway South (12-4) was idle.
6. Troy Buchanan (10-6) was idle.
7. Oakville (11-6) was idle.
8. Hillsboro (13-5) was idle.
9. Francis Howell Central (15-5) was idle.
10. Timberland (11-5) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/23
1. Sullivan (14-4) def. New Haven (7-5), 14-2.
2. St. Dominic (12-5) was idle.
3. Windsor (Imperial) (13-4) def. De Soto (1-14), 18-3.
4. Lutheran South (8-4) was idle.
5. Nerinx Hall (7-1) vs. Notre Dame (5-11) at Kirkwood Athletic Association, 4:30 p.m.
6. Incarnate Word (5-8) at St. Joseph's (1-5), 4:15 p.m.
7. Valley Park (14-1) at Brentwood (0-4), 4:15 p.m.
8. New Haven (7-5) lost to Sullivan (14-4), 14-2.
9. Ursuline (5-7) def. Cor Jesu (3-10), 12-2.
10. Winfield (7-5) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

