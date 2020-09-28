 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 9/27
1. Washington (12-4) was idle.
2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) was idle.
3. Troy Buchanan (9-3) was idle.
4. Fox (9-4) was idle.
5. Eureka (1-0) was idle.
6. Northwest Cedar Hill (12-6) was idle.
7. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
8. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
9. Lafayette (2-0) was idle.
10. Summit (1-0) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/27
1. Sullivan (12-5) was idle.
2. Warrenton (10-4) was idle.
3. St. Pius X (5-2) was idle.
4. St. Dominic (7-10) was idle.
5. Winfield (9-8) was idle.
6. Borgia (6-4) was idle.
7. Rosati-Kain (0-0) was idle.
8. Westminster (0-0) was idle.
9. Owensville (12-6) was idle.
10. Lutheran South (0-0) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

Softball - Fall

