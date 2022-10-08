 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/7
1. Washington (29-3) was idle.
2. Francis Howell (21-5) def. Borgia (11-9), 5-4.
3. Summit (21-4) was idle.
4. Eureka (19-5) was idle.
5. Troy Buchanan (25-9) def. Bowling Green, 10-0.
6. Hillsboro (22-9) was idle.
7. Fort Zumwalt West (18-7) def. Holt (2-24), 16-0.
8. Marquette (16-9) was idle.
9. Lafayette (16-10) was idle.
10. Lindbergh (19-9) was idle.

Small school schools - 10/7
1. St. Dominic (22-4) was idle.
2. Sullivan (16-12) def. Neosho, 9-2.
3. Windsor (Imperial) (13-11) was idle.
4. Borgia (11-9) lost to Willard, 15-1.
5. Notre Dame (11-9) was idle.
6. St. Pius X (16-8) was idle.
7. Westminster (15-6) at Orchard Farm (10-11), 4:15 p.m.
8. Valley Park (11-11) was idle.
9. Union (13-13) lost to Tolton Catholic, 15-0.
10. Winfield (14-12) def. Lutheran St. Charles (4-16), 12-1.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

