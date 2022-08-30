 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 8/29
1. Washington (5-1) def. Fort Zumwalt West (0-1), 5-1.
2. Eureka (4-1) was idle.
3. Parkway South (1-1) lost to Hillsboro (5-2), 3-1.
4. Marquette (3-0) def. University City (0-3), 15-0.
5. Lafayette (2-3) was idle.
6. Troy Buchanan (5-0) def. Blair Oaks, 3-1.
7. Fort Zumwalt West (0-1) lost to Washington (5-1), 5-1.
8. Summit (4-1) was idle.
9. Parkway West (2-1) def. Maplewood-RH (0-1), 15-0.
10. Francis Howell Central (4-1) def. Holt (1-5), 17-7.

Small school schools - 8/29
1. Sullivan (3-2) was idle.
2. Incarnate Word (2-3) was idle.
3. St. Dominic (3-2) def. St. Pius X (2-2), 12-0.
4. Windsor (Imperial) (1-3) def. Perryville (1-4), 2-0.
5. Hillsboro (5-2) def. Francis Howell North (0-2), 12-0.
6. Warrenton (0-0) vs. Elsberry, 5:15 p.m.
7. Valley Park (2-1) was idle.
8. Lutheran South (0-2) lost to Webster Groves (2-4), 3-0.
9. St. Pius X (2-2) lost to St. Dominic (3-2), 12-0.
10. Winfield (1-2) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

