|Large school schools - 8/29
|1. Washington (5-1) def. Fort Zumwalt West (0-1), 5-1.
|2. Eureka (4-1) was idle.
|3. Parkway South (1-1) lost to Hillsboro (5-2), 3-1.
|4. Marquette (3-0) def. University City (0-3), 15-0.
|5. Lafayette (2-3) was idle.
|6. Troy Buchanan (5-0) def. Blair Oaks, 3-1.
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (0-1) lost to Washington (5-1), 5-1.
|8. Summit (4-1) was idle.
|9. Parkway West (2-1) def. Maplewood-RH (0-1), 15-0.
|10. Francis Howell Central (4-1) def. Holt (1-5), 17-7.
|Small school schools - 8/29
|1. Sullivan (3-2) was idle.
|2. Incarnate Word (2-3) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (3-2) def. St. Pius X (2-2), 12-0.
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (1-3) def. Perryville (1-4), 2-0.
|5. Hillsboro (5-2) def. Francis Howell North (0-2), 12-0.
|6. Warrenton (0-0) vs. Elsberry, 5:15 p.m.
|7. Valley Park (2-1) was idle.
|8. Lutheran South (0-2) lost to Webster Groves (2-4), 3-0.
|9. St. Pius X (2-2) lost to St. Dominic (3-2), 12-0.
|10. Winfield (1-2) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.