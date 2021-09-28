|Large school schools - 9/27
|1. Eureka (17-1) was idle.
|2. Summit (19-1) vs. Kirkwood (2-11), 4:15 p.m.
|3. Washington (17-5) was idle.
|4. Marquette (17-7) was idle.
|5. Parkway South (15-5) def. Fort Zumwalt East (7-5), 17-5.
|6. Hillsboro (14-5) vs. Jefferson (3-13), 4:30 p.m.
|7. Oakville (11-6) lost to Parkway West (7-6), 7-6.
|8. Troy Buchanan (15-7) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell Central (15-5) lost to Fort Zumwalt West (14-6), 11-3.
|10. Parkway North (10-2) lost to Lindbergh (5-11), 11-6.
|Small school schools - 9/27
|1. Sullivan (15-4) vs. Rolla, 4:30 p.m.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (14-4) lost to Farmington (21-6), 15-1.
|3. St. Dominic (12-7) def. Winfield (9-6), 13-5.
|4. Valley Park (15-1) def. Nerinx Hall (7-3), 18-4.
|5. Warrenton (6-9) def. St. Clair (0-11), 13-0.
|6. Winfield (9-6) lost to St. Dominic (12-7), 13-5.
|7. St. Charles (11-7) vs. O'Fallon Christian (0-0), 4:15 p.m.
|8. Ursuline (6-7) def. Notre Dame (6-12), 7-3.
|9. Incarnate Word (7-9) lost to Ritenour (7-5), 15-12.
|10. St. Pius X (7-8) def. De Soto (1-16), 23-1.