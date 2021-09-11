 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/10
1. Marquette (6-2) def. Nixa, 6-4.
2. Summit (10-0) vs. Parkway South (7-1), 4:15 p.m.
3. Troy Buchanan (6-5) def. Fatima, 4-0.
4. Eureka (9-0) lost to Ozark, 4-3.
5. Fort Zumwalt West (5-3) def. Seckman (5-3), 7-0.
6. Lafayette (4-5) def. Timberland (5-3), 4-1.
7. Webster Groves (6-4) was idle.
8. Washington (8-2) def. Sullivan (6-2), 2-1.
9. Fox (9-4) was idle.
10. Hillsboro (8-3) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/10
1. Sullivan (6-2) lost to Washington (8-2), 2-1.
2. Warrenton (2-5) def. Wright City (3-4), 14-5.
3. St. Dominic (7-3) def. Pacific (4-4), 17-2.
4. Winfield (4-4) def. North Point (0-2), 22-7.
5. St. Pius X (2-4) was idle.
6. Lutheran South (3-1) vs. Affton (1-1) at Windsor (Imperial), 5 p.m.
7. Windsor (Imperial) (6-4) vs. Affton (1-1), 7 p.m.
8. Rosati-Kain (0-6) was idle.
9. Borgia (3-6) was idle.
10. Incarnate Word (5-5) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

