|Large school schools - 8/26
|1. Washington (3-0) def. Fatima, 3-1.
|2. Francis Howell (4-1) def. Summit (3-2), 10-0.
|3. Hillsboro (2-1) def. Mexico, 15-0.
|4. Troy Buchanan (0-0) was idle.
|5. Eureka (1-1) vs. Blair Oaks at Sullivan, 4:45 p.m.
|6. Summit (3-2) lost to Francis Howell (4-1), 10-0.
|7. Marquette (1-2) def. Silex (1-2), 10-1.
|8. Lindbergh (2-2) def. Festus (1-2), 7-0.
|9. Lafayette (0-0) was idle.
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (0-0) was idle.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 8/26
|1. Sullivan (0-2) vs. Capital City, 4:45 p.m.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (1-1) lost to Linn, 16-0.
|3. St. Dominic (0-0) was idle.
|4. St. Pius X (0-0) was idle.
|5. Westminster (0-0) was idle.
|6. Notre Dame (0-0) was idle.
|7. Warrenton (1-1) lost to Jefferson City, 6-2.
|8. Union (2-1) def. Seckman (2-1), 3-1.
|9. Valley Park (0-0) was idle.
|10. Borgia (1-1) def. Perryville (0-3), 17-2.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.