Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 8/29
1. Northwest Cedar Hill (3-2) vs. Osage at Sullivan, 3 p.m.
2. Francis Howell Central (2-1) vs. Battle, 4 p.m.
3. Fort Zumwalt West (0-0) was idle.
4. Troy Buchanan (3-0) vs. Hickman (2-1), 4 p.m.
5. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
6. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
7. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
8. Summit (0-0) was idle.
9. Hillsboro (1-3) vs. Linn at Sullivan, 1:15 p.m.
10. Fort Zumwalt East (1-0) was idle.
Small school schools - 8/29
1. Sullivan (3-1) vs. Poplar Bluff, 2:45 p.m.
2. Borgia (2-0) vs. Rolla at Borgia, 1 p.m.
3. Wright City (0-2) at Boonville, 4:30 p.m.
4. Warrenton (1-2) vs. Timberland (2-1) at Troy Buchanan, 2 p.m.
5. Incarnate Word (0-0) was idle.
6. Rosati-Kain (0-0) was idle.
7. St. Pius X (0-0) was idle.
8. St. Dominic (1-2) vs. Hickman (2-1) at Troy Buchanan, 2 p.m.
9. Pacific (1-4) vs. Eldon at Sullivan, 3 p.m.
10. Winfield (2-1) vs. Liberty (Wentzville) (1-2), 2 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

