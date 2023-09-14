|Large school schools - 9/13
|1. Washington (18-1) vs. Lafayette (8-2) at Chesterfield Valley, 7 p.m.
|2. Francis Howell (9-5) was idle.
|3. Hillsboro (13-2) def. Lindbergh (8-8), 5-2.
|4. Troy Buchanan (10-2) was idle.
|5. Eureka (7-4) was idle.
|6. Summit (7-7) lost to Fort Zumwalt West (7-9), 6-2.
|7. Marquette (3-8) was idle.
|8. Lindbergh (8-8) lost to Hillsboro (13-2), 5-2.
|9. Lafayette (8-2) vs. Washington (18-1) at Chesterfield Valley, 7 p.m.
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (7-9) def. Summit (7-7), 6-2.
|Small school schools - 9/13
|1. Sullivan (6-7) was idle.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (7-6) vs. Northwest Cedar Hill (7-6), 4:15 p.m.
|3. St. Dominic (10-4) def. Notre Dame (1-7), 5-4.
|4. St. Pius X (1-4) vs. Chaffee, 4 p.m.
|5. Westminster (8-3) lost to Borgia (8-3), 10-7.
|6. Notre Dame (1-7) lost to St. Dominic (10-4), 5-4.
|7. Warrenton (7-6) was idle.
|8. Union (8-5) def. Rolla, 9-6.
|9. Valley Park (6-1) vs. Jefferson (2-4), 4 p.m.
|10. Borgia (8-3) def. Westminster (8-3), 10-7.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.