|Large school schools - 9/2
|1. Washington (8-1) def. Francis Howell (4-3), 11-4.
|2. Eureka (6-1) was idle.
|3. Parkway South (4-2) def. Cor Jesu (3-4), 5-4.
|4. Marquette (5-1) was idle.
|5. Lafayette (3-4) lost to Owasso, Okla., 8-7.
|6. Troy Buchanan (7-2) def. Ozark, 4-1.
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (2-1) def. Fort Zumwalt South (4-3), 16-10.
|8. Summit (6-1) def. Parkway North (2-3), 5-2.
|9. Parkway West (5-1) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell Central (7-3) def. Lebanon, 4-3.
|Small school schools - 9/2
|1. Sullivan (3-3) was idle.
|2. Incarnate Word (2-6) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (5-3) def. Liberty (Wentzville) (3-4), 11-1.
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (4-3) was idle.
|5. Hillsboro (7-3) was idle.
|6. Warrenton (2-1) was idle.
|7. Valley Park (3-2) def. Maplewood-RH (0-5), 17-4.
|8. Lutheran South (1-3) def. St. Charles (1-2), 3-2.
|9. St. Pius X (4-2) was idle.
|10. Winfield (3-2) at Silex (1-3), 5 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.