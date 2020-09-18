|Large school schools - 9/17
|1. Troy Buchanan (7-3) was idle.
|2. Fort Zumwalt West (9-2) at Francis Howell Central (8-5), 4:15 p.m.
|3. Washington (9-4) was idle.
|4. Fox (5-3) was idle.
|5. Northwest Cedar Hill (9-4) at Borgia (3-3), 4:15 p.m.
|6. Francis Howell Central (8-5) vs. Fort Zumwalt West (9-2), 4:15 p.m.
|7. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
|8. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
|9. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
|10. Summit (0-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/17
|1. Winfield (7-5) was idle.
|2. Sullivan (7-2) vs. St. Clair (3-6), 4:30 p.m.
|3. St. Pius X (3-2) was idle.
|4. Jefferson (5-2) vs. Perryville (6-2), 4:30 p.m.
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (1-2) at St. Charles West (1-8), 4 p.m.
|6. Borgia (3-3) vs. Northwest Cedar Hill (9-4), 4:15 p.m.
|7. Incarnate Word (1-1) at St. Dominic (4-9), 4:30 p.m.
|8. Rosati-Kain (0-0) was idle.
|9. Warrenton (6-3) was idle.
|10. Windsor (Imperial) (5-4) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
