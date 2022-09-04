|Large school schools - 9/3
|1. Washington (9-1) def. Owasso, Okla., 4-0.
|2. Eureka (6-1) was idle.
|3. Parkway South (4-2) was idle.
|4. Marquette (5-1) was idle.
|5. Lafayette (3-5) lost to Francis Howell (5-3), 5-4.
|6. Troy Buchanan (9-2) def. Ozark, 2-0.
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (2-1) was idle.
|8. Summit (6-1) was idle.
|9. Parkway West (5-1) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell Central (7-5) lost to Fulton, 2-0.
|Small school schools - 9/3
|1. Sullivan (3-3) was idle.
|2. Incarnate Word (2-6) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (5-3) was idle.
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (4-3) was idle.
|5. Hillsboro (7-3) was idle.
|6. Warrenton (2-1) was idle.
|7. Valley Park (3-2) was idle.
|8. Lutheran South (1-3) was idle.
|9. St. Pius X (4-2) was idle.
|10. Winfield (3-2) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.