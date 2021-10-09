|Large school schools - 10/8
|1. Eureka (22-1) was idle.
|2. Washington (25-5) def. Francis Howell North (15-10), 13-0.
|3. Summit (25-2) was idle.
|4. Marquette (22-8) vs. Francis Howell Central (21-7), 4:30 p.m.
|5. Fort Zumwalt West (21-7) def. Parkway South (19-8), 6-5.
|6. Parkway South (19-8) lost to Fort Zumwalt West (21-7), 6-5.
|7. Hillsboro (21-7) was idle.
|8. Lafayette (14-12) at Seckman (11-14), 4:30 p.m.
|9. Francis Howell Central (21-7) at Marquette (22-8), 4:30 p.m.
|10. Oakville (14-11) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/8
|1. Sullivan (19-7) vs. Cor Jesu (3-15) at Rolla, 3:15 p.m.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (15-7) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (16-10) def. Holt (3-17), 20-1.
|4. Valley Park (18-2) was idle.
|5. Warrenton (14-10) vs. Fort Zumwalt East (8-11), 4:15 p.m.
|6. St. Charles (14-12) lost to Parkway North (17-5), 9-4.
|7. Lutheran South (12-11) lost to Incarnate Word (13-11), 13-3.
|8. Incarnate Word (13-11) def. Lutheran South (12-11), 13-3.
|9. St. Pius X (12-10) def. Jefferson (4-17), 13-0.
|10. Winfield (12-11) at Lutheran St. Charles (5-12), 4:15 p.m.