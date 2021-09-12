 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/11
1. Marquette (9-3) def. Francis Howell Central (10-4), 12-4.
2. Summit (10-0) was idle.
3. Troy Buchanan (7-5) was idle.
4. Eureka (12-1) def. Kickapoo, 12-2.
5. Fort Zumwalt West (7-3) def. Francis Howell North (7-5), 3-0.
6. Lafayette (5-5) was idle.
7. Webster Groves (6-4) was idle.
8. Washington (9-2) was idle.
9. Fox (9-4) was idle.
10. Hillsboro (8-3) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/11
1. Sullivan (6-3) was idle.
2. Warrenton (3-5) was idle.
3. St. Dominic (9-4) lost to Farmington (11-2), 12-8.
4. Winfield (5-4) was idle.
5. St. Pius X (2-4) vs. East Carter, 11:30 a.m.
6. Lutheran South (5-1) at Windsor (Imperial) (6-4), 2 p.m.
7. Windsor (Imperial) (6-4) vs. Lutheran South (5-1), 2 p.m.
8. Rosati-Kain (0-6) was idle.
9. Borgia (3-6) was idle.
10. Incarnate Word (5-5) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

