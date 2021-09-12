|Large school schools - 9/11
|1. Marquette (9-3) def. Francis Howell Central (10-4), 12-4.
|2. Summit (10-0) was idle.
|3. Troy Buchanan (7-5) was idle.
|4. Eureka (12-1) def. Kickapoo, 12-2.
|5. Fort Zumwalt West (7-3) def. Francis Howell North (7-5), 3-0.
|6. Lafayette (5-5) was idle.
|7. Webster Groves (6-4) was idle.
|8. Washington (9-2) was idle.
|9. Fox (9-4) was idle.
|10. Hillsboro (8-3) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/11
|1. Sullivan (6-3) was idle.
|2. Warrenton (3-5) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (9-4) lost to Farmington (11-2), 12-8.
|4. Winfield (5-4) was idle.
|5. St. Pius X (2-4) vs. East Carter, 11:30 a.m.
|6. Lutheran South (5-1) at Windsor (Imperial) (6-4), 2 p.m.
|7. Windsor (Imperial) (6-4) vs. Lutheran South (5-1), 2 p.m.
|8. Rosati-Kain (0-6) was idle.
|9. Borgia (3-6) was idle.
|10. Incarnate Word (5-5) was idle.