|Large school schools - 8/31
|1. Washington (5-0) at Liberty (Wentzville) (3-1), 4:30 p.m.
|2. Francis Howell (5-1) def. Francis Howell Central (1-2), 7-4.
|3. Hillsboro (7-1) was idle.
|4. Troy Buchanan (2-0) was idle.
|5. Eureka (3-1) was idle.
|6. Summit (3-3) was idle.
|7. Marquette (1-3) was idle.
|8. Lindbergh (2-4) was idle.
|9. Lafayette (2-0) was idle.
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (1-2) lost to Oakville (4-3), 11-4.
|Small school schools - 8/31
|1. Sullivan (1-2) was idle.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (3-1) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (2-1) def. St. Joseph's (0-2), 21-0.
|4. St. Pius X (0-1) was idle.
|5. Westminster (3-0) was idle.
|6. Notre Dame (0-2) was idle.
|7. Warrenton (2-1) vs. North Point (1-1), 4:15 p.m.
|8. Union (3-2) was idle.
|9. Valley Park (2-0) was idle.
|10. Borgia (2-1) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.