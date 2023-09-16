|Large school schools - 9/15
|1. Washington (19-1) was idle.
|2. Francis Howell (10-5) def. Fort Zumwalt South (3-4), 11-1.
|3. Hillsboro (13-2) was idle.
|4. Troy Buchanan (11-2) tied Fulton, 3-3.
|5. Eureka (7-4) was idle.
|6. Summit (7-7) was idle.
|7. Marquette (3-8) was idle.
|8. Lindbergh (10-7) was idle.
|9. Lafayette (9-3) at Northwest Cedar Hill (7-7), 4:30 p.m.
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (7-10) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/15
|1. Sullivan (6-8) was idle.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (8-6) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (11-4) def. Webster Groves (8-7), 3-1.
|4. St. Pius X (1-4) vs. Fredericktown (2-1), 5 p.m.
|5. Westminster (9-3) was idle.
|6. Notre Dame (2-7) was idle.
|7. Warrenton (8-6) was idle.
|8. Union (9-5) was idle.
|9. Valley Park (7-1) vs. Herculaneum (1-7) at St. Pius X, 3:30 p.m.
|10. Borgia (9-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.