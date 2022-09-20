|Large school schools - 9/19
|1. Washington (21-2) def. Holt (1-16), 13-0.
|2. Eureka (13-3) at Kirkwood (5-9), 4:30 p.m.
|3. Troy Buchanan (15-5) was idle.
|4. Summit (13-3) def. Lindbergh (12-6), 4-0.
|5. Marquette (9-5) was idle.
|6. Francis Howell (12-3) def. Sullivan (8-8), 3-0.
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (9-4) was idle.
|8. Parkway West (10-7) lost to Lafayette (11-6), 1-0.
|9. Oakville (10-7) def. Webster Groves (5-10), 13-7.
|10. Seckman (13-5) def. Lutheran South (6-7), 12-2.
|Small school schools - 9/19
|1. Sullivan (8-8) lost to Francis Howell (12-3), 3-0.
|2. Hillsboro (12-7) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (13-4) was idle.
|4. Borgia (6-3) was idle.
|5. St. Pius X (10-5) was idle.
|6. Westminster (8-3) was idle.
|7. Windsor (Imperial) (7-8) was idle.
|8. Valley Park (7-6) was idle.
|9. Notre Dame (9-3) was idle.
|10. Union (7-7) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.