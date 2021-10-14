|Large school schools - 10/13
|1. Eureka (25-2) lost to Parkway South (21-8), 6-5.
|2. Washington (28-5) def. Webster Groves (15-19), 11-6.
|3. Summit (28-2) def. St. Joseph's (7-9), 13-0.
|4. Marquette (25-8) def. Lafayette (16-13), 3-1.
|5. Fort Zumwalt West (21-9) was idle.
|6. Parkway South (21-8) def. Eureka (25-2), 6-5.
|7. Hillsboro (23-7) was idle.
|8. Lafayette (16-13) lost to Marquette (25-8), 3-1.
|9. Francis Howell Central (22-8) def. Francis Howell North (16-11), 7-5.
|10. Oakville (15-11) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/13
|1. Sullivan (23-9) was idle.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (17-7) def. Sikeston, 6-3.
|3. St. Dominic (16-11) was idle.
|4. Valley Park (19-2) def. Jefferson (5-18), 19-5.
|5. Warrenton (17-10) def. Hannibal, 10-0.
|6. St. Charles (13-13) was idle.
|7. Lutheran South (13-11) was idle.
|8. Incarnate Word (14-11) def. Roosevelt (0-2), 7-0.
|9. St. Pius X (13-10) was idle.
|10. Winfield (13-11) was idle.