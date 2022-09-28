|Large school schools - 9/27
|1. Washington (23-3) vs. Fort Zumwalt South (9-7) at Lakeview Park, 4:30 p.m.
|2. Eureka (15-4) was idle.
|3. Summit (16-3) was idle.
|4. Francis Howell (18-3) vs. Francis Howell North (2-18), 4:15 p.m.
|5. Troy Buchanan (20-7) def. Timberland (10-10), 11-2.
|6. Marquette (10-7) was idle.
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (14-6) lost to Francis Howell Central (15-15), 4-3.
|8. Lafayette (14-8) lost to Oakville (14-8), 19-13.
|9. Lindbergh (15-8) vs. Webster Groves (6-17), 4:30 p.m.
|10. Mehlville (13-4) def. Parkway Central (6-10), 5-0.
|Small school schools - 9/27
|1. Sullivan (11-8) was idle.
|2. St. Dominic (17-4) def. Parkway North (11-6), 3-2.
|3. Hillsboro (17-8) vs. Cor Jesu (8-8), 4:30 p.m.
|4. Borgia (8-5) was idle.
|5. Windsor (Imperial) (11-10) vs. Lutheran South (8-11), 4:15 p.m.
|6. St. Pius X (13-6) def. Herculaneum (4-8), 10-6.
|7. Notre Dame (11-6) def. De Soto (3-13), 14-13.
|8. Valley Park (9-7) was idle.
|9. Westminster (12-3) def. Lutheran St. Charles (2-12), 12-8.
|10. Union (12-7) def. St. James (5-11), 7-3.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.